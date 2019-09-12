RANT to those in college who only learn how to game the system rather than actually learn. They pour bad money into cheating after paying good money for their wasted tuition. Whatever status they achieve after getting their ill-deserved diploma, they will always occupy a lower moral rung.

RAVE to the mute button. A picture truly is worth a thousand words. I’ve discovered that watching shows like “American Ninja Warrior” and sporting events is much more enjoyable without the ceaseless “yada, yada, yada” of the announcers.