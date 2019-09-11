RAVE to the very considerate Kirkland neighbor who dropped off a package that was delivered by UPS to the wrong address. I did not recognize her from the neighborhood on my security camera, so I have to assume she went out of her way to redeliver the package. Thank you very much for your kindness, honesty and effort! Much appreciated!

RANT to people who lock their cars remotely with a beep from their horn. I live on First Hill and am disturbed all day and night by people who lock their cars remotely causing their car horn to beep. It’s noise pollution. Do you really need to hear your car beep when you lock it? If not, there is a lot of information online about how to delete the beeping feature from your car key. Please do everyone a favor and stop the unnecessary noise.