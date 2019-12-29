RAVE to the manager at the pro shop at West Seattle Bowl. Recently, I dealt with this manager, who is an expert in detail, in my effort to buy a ruby-red bowling ball. It fits perfectly and I hope will give me strikes and spares with ease.

RANT to myself for not thinking of others. I was at the Starbucks at the Factoria mall having my first one-on-one with my new manager. We were sitting at the table for wheelchair users when a person in one came in with a couple of other people. I am an idiot for not recognizing that and telling my new boss that we had to move to a new spot. I’ll bet he wouldn’t have minded at all. I do apologize for being so thoughtless.

RAVE to Central Market in Shoreline. Due to the flu bug, I found out last minute I would be hosting Christmas Eve. That made a major grocery trip necessary two days before Christmas. Although it was very crowded and checkout lines went to the back of the store, they were prepared. Well-stocked shelves, lots of help at the deli and meat/seafood counters, plenty of checkers and additional employees offering cookies and directing customers to open check stands. Well done!

RANT to those who are out walking or bicycling on these dark, rainy evenings in dark clothing only. I consider myself an alert driver, but have had a couple of near misses and dirty looks this past week. Please make yourself visible out there!

RAVE to the Fred Meyer in Everett that posted a sign a few days before Christmas on the unsold trees left in the lot saying they were free! True Christmas spirit!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to neighbors who store their unsightly items outside where the neighbors have to look at it. Rave to good neighbors who use their garage.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the kind gentleman who helped me up off of the light-rail platform after I took an epic fall, tripping on the top step of the stairs while trying to catch the train. I had a chuckle along with all of the people on the train who witnessed my Superman-style face-plant that probably would have been “Funniest Home Videos”-worthy had anyone been filming. I’m sure you had a great story to tell the people when you got to wherever you were going. Rant to the continuously broken escalators at the light-rail stations! Had the escalator been working, I easily would have made it to the train and not had to run full-speed up the long flight of stairs in hopes of catching the train that I needed (I watched it pull out as I was lying on the platform). We paid a lot of taxes for this service! Please fix or replace the escalators so we can count on them being available when we need them!