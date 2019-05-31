When was the last time you sprawled on the couch — or walked down the sidewalk, or tucked yourself into bed — without checking your cellphone?

A study this week offered new evidence of just how pervasive the lure of the almighty phone is. Nearly a third of teens bring a cellphone to bed at night, researchers found, and they get that behavior from their parents. Scientists are still figuring out how all this screen time affects young brains.

But here’s a bright spot: People are looking out for each other. We got more than a dozen emails from readers who wanted to share how they avoid cellphone overuse at home.

“When we bought our two daughters smartphones, we also provided them with a contract,” wrote Susan Beard, a Shoreline mother of two teens. “The contract says the phone belongs to us, the parents, not to them. As such, we determine the rules of use.”

One key rule: Turn in the phone every night (mom does it, too). “Many nights, it takes two, three or even four reminders to turn them in, but our children sleep better, and I sleep better, too,” Beard wrote.

She’s not alone. Another parent writes of a family charging station where everyone plugs in their devices at night. “No exceptions, even for mom and dad. Healthy marriage, healthy kids, and a charged phone.”

Here are a few more tactics to try: