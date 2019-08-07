With the days getting shorter and fall looming around the corner, it could feel like it’s time to take a break before the rain returns.

But if time, money and other factors keep you from getting away, as they do for so many Americans these days, take heart: Seattle is one of the best cities in the nation for a “staycation,” according to an analysis by WalletHub.

“There are certain places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation at the right price point, making those cities the perfect spots for staying local,” WalletHub said in its report, which ranked Seattle as the seventh-best staycation site.

The study compared more than 180 cities based on 43 criteria that can indicate how easy it is to access local, budget-friendly options in three key categories: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

The numerous criteria included the cost of two tickets to the theater, ease of access to hikes and bike trails, the number of public golf courses, the number of coffee and tea shops in an area, the cost of hiring a house cleaner (to truly get away from all your home-based troubles) and the cost of a massage.

Seattle ranked especially high on the number of coffee shops per capita, but much lower when it comes to finding a cheap massage, the analysis found.

Many of the cities that ranked above Seattle are established vacation sites with worldwide allure, such as Honolulu and Orlando, Florida, where residents happen to benefit from the same amenities that attract tourists.

Here’s the top 10:

Honolulu Orlando Chicago San Diego Portland Charleston, S.C. Seattle Fort Lauderdale Tampa San Francisco

Explore an interactive map of the staycation rankings:

If you’re feeling stuck for ideas, try exploring the region like someone who’s never lived here. Some suggestions from our Seattle Newcomers Guide: