The articles come like clockwork at this time of year: “How Do You Stay Sane During Wintertime?” “Twelve Ways to Banish the Gloom,” “Cheer Up! Spring Is Only Five Months Away,” etc., etc. Presumably these stories are helpful to somebody, as they just keep coming. But I always gaze at the headlines with puzzlement, because winter is the best season of the year. Well, all right, that’s a lie: fall, that most art-directed time of year, is the best season. But winter is a close second. Summer, with its heat and harsh overhead light and general unsubtlety, is a nightmare, and spring is even worse, because it means summer’s still coming.

OK … are we alone now?

Just wanted to be sure the summer-loving people have cleared out, scratching their probably still-tanned heads and concluding that this Moira person in the Times has clearly lost it. But I’m serious. I love winter — darkness at 4:15 p.m., ice crystals forming around the edges of the windows, chilly winds blowing the few remaining leaves down a barren sidewalk. I love pumpkins on front steps, and Christmas lights twinkling in the quiet dusk, and sudden February snowfalls. I love hats and gloves and sweaters, and tall boots and dramatic wool coats (I have one that looks like Anna Karenina might have worn it), and being able to see your breath in the cold. But mostly I love the way light changes in winter; things seem softer and more nuanced, and you can look out a window at a lamp shining in your neighbor’s window across the way and feel grateful that you’re both warm and cozy and indoors.

Because really, that’s the joy of winter (and yes, I’m aware of the irony of me saying this in what’s supposed to be the Winter Sports Edition of this section): staying indoors. You can go strap on some skis and fling yourself off a mountaintop if you like — I won’t stop you, though I might have some private thoughts about the matter — but for a lot of us, winter is the excuse to stay indoors. Indoors is where the armchairs are, and the books and the purring cats and the Diet Cokes, or hot chocolate if that’s your jam. Indoors is where you can binge some wonderful show (I recently loved “Ted Lasso,” and yes, I know I’m late to that party) or cook the kind of winter Sunday dinner that simmers all afternoon and makes your entire home smell like a rich feast. Indoors, it is never raining, and the December evenings are deliciously long, and you can gaze out the window on a crisp night and wonder if you see a lazily floating snowflake, somewhere.

The other day, a friend brought over a fragrant green wreath that she had made herself, as part of an annual holiday tradition with her family. I twisted tiny lights around it and hung it over my fireplace, where it glows on gray afternoons. Staying sane during wintertime? Not a problem. Here’s the only thing that’s wrong about winter: It’s over too soon.

— Moira Macdonald

Times readers’ tips for the Pacific Northwest winter

We also asked Seattle Times readers for their own tips on how they keep their spirits up during the rainy months (or embrace them altogether). Here are some of their answers.

— Compiled by Vonnai Phair

Some readers believe cozying up indoors is the key …

Thanks to the pandemic, we started playing board games — namely Scrabble and Yahtzee. In the beginning, it was Scrabble in the morning and Yahtzee in the evening. But we eventually alternated the two games, with Scrabble one morning and Yahtzee the next. To date, we have played 436 rounds of Yahtzee and 291 games of Scrabble. Although I diligently keep score, it’s strictly classified information. In 2020, our Christmas card was a photo of us properly masked on our Scrabble board. Game on!

— Sue

I grab my uke and the ukulele tablature for “Ode to Joy” in the key of D and find the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain 2009 performance on YouTube where the audience brought their ukes along. I proceed to jam, remotely but classically, with over a thousand others … and I find joy every time.

— Steve

I select a wide assortment of library books online. The joy of seeing “In Transit.” Books are on the way! Looking forward to enjoying the read.

— Cheryl

Other readers promised there’s no better time to go outdoors …

I’m a sketcher. During the winter I go out “car sketching.” Last winter I didn’t go far from home and discovered so many interesting scenes nearby that I never knew existed. Both the sketching and the sense of discovery was rewarding.

— Kate

At my 78 years younger, I am thrilled taking care of thousands of honey bees and 14 hens. All of this keeps me outdoors, and if it’s not raining, working on my garden projects. Learning and developing a permaculture/forest garden will be my next project.

— Maria

I go on hikes (sunny, rainy or snowy) once or twice a week. Cougar Mountain, Squak Mountain, Tiger Mountain, Rattlesnake Ledge or Mount Si. Most of these hikes are with friends which produces human contact and lively conversation. These hikes with the physical exertion and conversations are wonderful stress defeaters.

— George

Learn and (semi) master a new activity. Last year, my husband and I learned to skate ski and did accompanying outdoor exercises in between. I just bought an open water wet suit to start swimming all winter. Additionally, start or join other clubs to connect and get you out or support hygge. I’m in a small walking group — outdoor walk followed by coffee/pastries every Saturday. I’m also in a documentary film-watching group!

— Lisa

I converted a portion of my unfinished basement into a flamenco studio, now covered with mirrors, lights, fabric and music. I dance every day, practicing compas (rhythm) and Zapateos (footwork) as I work through the palos (forms) of flamenco, an ancient nontangible and expressive art. My favorite dance is the alegrías, which of course means happiness. I find my own space as I dance, which allows me to leave my planning and worrying brain aside and find depth in my movements and practice.

— Carolina

If you would rather tune into a virtual setting …

Virtual reality headset! You can visit a beautiful sunny beach anytime and with some workout and meditation apps, you get fit and less depressed. It does wonders for me.

— Elli

I play on Microsoft Flight Simulator which is amazing.

— Jerry

I play a brand new massively multiplayer online video game with thousands of people from all over the world pretending to be stuck on a magical island in the 1600s. I completely forget about the rain and dark.

— Nancy

Or like some readers, you could snowbird …

We head south to sunny Sedona, Arizona (we know, cheaters). But it’s hard to pass up sunny 76 degree days after decades of winter gloom in Seattle. See you in April for our beautiful spring blooms, and please don’t hog all the rain, the southwest needs it desperately.

— C. Julian

A dose of sunshine is how I have stayed balanced in our gray, rainy winters. There are lots of ways to do this: A long weekend in Tucson or Palm Desert or a week in Hawaii. For curing winter blues, I’ve found that November is a great time to go and summer is the time to book the trip for the greatest anticipation.

— Eileen

Here’s some good advice no matter your winter setting preference …

Fight the gray blues with seasonal decorating, inside and out! Bring into your home the warm colors of autumn. In December, it’s time for holiday cheer, and come January, it’s all about blue, silver and white.

— Debra

After moving here from Texas over 20 years ago, I’ve found a few things that really help with the wet and dark months: A sunny vacation in January or February, good rain gear and rubber boots (you feel invincible and warm!), a light box (it feels hokey but actually works) and having friends over for delicious soup and board games to not feel too isolated and to keep laughing despite it all.

— Marcie

I think the best tactic to keep the winter blues away is a multipronged approach! Join the YMCA and take a weekly barre class to get your heart rate pumping and keep those winter pounds at bay! Wear bright colors and throw caution to the wind. Spice up dinner with hot peppers and zingy lemons to keep things interesting. And most of all take time to be quiet and just listen to the rain.

— Peggy

In the fall, I love a hot cup of cocoa, apple cider, Constant Comment tea or peppermint tea. Curling up with one of my favorite hot beverages, a good book and a toasty fire or warm blanket is a great way to sit out a storm. When the kids were little, we told stories and played games by candlelight when the power went out. Then the crocuses begin to emerge and bloom, reminding me that spring will be returning again soon.

— Terry

And lastly, some readers say the best thing to do is just embrace it …

Go with it and hibernate and enjoy indoor things without feeling like a guilty lump — reading and daydreaming by a fire, cooking, napping.Did I say reading? I enjoy the variety of the seasons! Why lament the season? I don’t get it!

— Anonymous

Hot yoga every day, followed by an hour walk every night around town where I live in Snohomish, regardless of the weather. Embrace the dark and cold, find the beauty in late night walks. Relish in the warmth and intense heat of a daily hot yoga ritual. Be grateful.

— Anonymous

I actually moved here because I love the winters in Seattle! My yearly ritual begins with winter solstice. I embrace and even celebrate the darkness as a beautiful time of year for inward reflection and quiet family time. And like most of us in the Pacific Northwest, I still spend time outdoors in the winter months doing activities like hiking, wild mushroom foraging or just going for long walks in my neighborhood.

— Ivy