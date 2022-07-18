The Seattle Times is on the lookout for good news.

For a new Times feature, we are hoping to highlight stories of people in Washington and the Pacific Northwest that showcase personal triumphs, random acts of kindness and quirky oddities — anecdotes that make us laugh and stories of everyday heroics. We want to hear about people making a difference, and displays of kindness and humanity, big and small. A connection to current events is a plus.

Got a good story? Tell us here.

We will need your contact information and a description of the story, and a reporter will contact you with questions should we choose to write about your idea.

Freelancers may also submit pitches for uplifting feature (and news) stories, and an editor will be in contact if interested in the story.

Please note in your submission if you are a freelance writer. You will be asked to submit previously published clips from other professional news organizations. The story you’re pitching must be exclusive to The Seattle Times and must not have appeared in any other media source.

Need some ideas?

These are the types of stories we’re looking for.

Examples from Washington …

… and from farther afield (understanding that we’re looking for stories like these with Washington or Pacific Northwest ties):