Remember 2021 before ’21 was ’21?

Those were anxious, tongue-chewing weeks. Vaccines were on the way, but not quite here. We’d learned to live with a pandemic, more or less, but it was taking its toll and some of us didn’t know how much longer we could keep it together. Top Google searches from those days include: “coronavirus symptoms,” “unemployment,” “where is my stimulus money?” and “how to cut men’s hair at home.” Dim days.

But we diluted our exhaustions and long-simmering anxieties with generous splashes of hope and extravagant fantasies. Post-vax, we planned to live life at the top of our little lungs: big trips, big parties, strangers kissing on Main Street just because they could. Roaring ’20s. Shots, then shots. Mask-off dance-off. Et cetera.

Didn’t turn out that way, did it?

Instead, as reporter Crystal Paul writes, 2021 may go down in the books as the “year when something happened, kinda.”

You can hear it in how our arts and culture reporters describe the year. The details are different, but the narrative arc is similar: hope, then underwhelm.

Film critic Moira Macdonald says while the 2021 box office surpassed 2020’s, it’s still low compared to 2019. Even the massive franchises (“Fast & Furious,” James Bond) have stumbled. Thanksgiving weekend saw just over half of what would’ve been a normal box-office take.

Paul tells a similar story with Seattle’s theater scene this past year: The promise of vaccines ignited hopes for full houses and the end of streaming theater. By September, variants, restrictions and concerns knocked down many (though not all) of those dreams. Live music sorta-kinda came back, our music writer Michael Rietmulder reports — but with COVID-19 postponements, lineup shuffles, case flare-ups and a few disasters (wildfire smoke, Hurricane Henri, etc.), 2021 was not, as he puts it, the “impenetrably vaccinated rager for the ages” we were promised.

Restaurants welcomed the end of many COVID restrictions in June, but the industry is still wobbly. “Sure, we’ve had some exciting openings, some noteworthy chef shake-ups like Aisha Ibrahim at Canlis and a thriving pop-up scene,” food writer Jackie Varriano writes. “But we also had Guy Fieri ghost kitchens, heartbreaking closures (Tilth, By Tae, Little Neon Taco, Dahlia Lounge) and so many small restaurants still barely treading water as we head into 2022.”

Travel was similarly mixed. Canada opened its border to U.S. travelers in August, which was a relief for the country’s hospitality sector, though hotel occupancy is still well below 2019 numbers. Thanksgiving set a pandemic record for air travel, with over 2.3 million flying in the U.S., around 90% of 2019 numbers. Two weeks later, national case counts were up again. Was that travel’s fault? Was it omicron? A combination of the two? It’s impossible to say. Meanwhile, downtown Seattle hotel occupancy remains low: 42.8% through October 2021, compared to 26.3% in 2020 and 79.9% in 2019.

For obvious reasons, hikers and skiers enjoyed a more thriving scene — almost too thriving. Outdoors reporter Gregory Scruggs says the 2020 surge in outdoor recreation continued into ’21 at ski resorts, national parks and pretty much everywhere else with a few cubic meters of fresh air. There were some interruptions: The summer’s heat dome and a fall hiking season soaked by the rainiest September to November in Seattle history. But this month, a second La Niña year in a row has deposited several feet of snow in the mountains — the outdoors year may end much like it began.

Good news for the outdoors enthusiasts. The rest of us might be eyeing the New Year a little more warily, and mutedly, than last year. And as the shadow of omicron lengthens across the country, and the world, some of us might be looking to the near future with a fresh undercurrent of dread.

But individuals are not the aggregate. Below, Seattle Times features writers talk about their ’21 — what they expected, and what they got.

— Brendan Kiley, features reporter

Our staff on what stood out in this very anticlimactic year

“When we rang in 2021, it was with the hope that my 6-month-old baby would be able to visit stores, meet out-of-town family, have playdates, go to indoor attractions and know what the bottom halves of people’s faces looked like. Instead, 2022 is nigh and my kid is among the few groups still unable to get vaccinated. And while many others are trying to return to some finagled sense of normalcy, my kid is reminding me to wear a mask before we leave the house, is completely in awe any time we dare enter an indoor store, thinks abuelo and abuela live in the laptop and still hasn’t met my brother. When kids 5 and up were able to get vaccinated it was a glimmer of hope, but now omicron is out here laughing at us all and handing out KN95s. There were some notable moments in 2021, of course. We got our first woman, first Black and first South Asian American vice president, for example. Though, she seems to have disappeared behind a blanket of pretty underwhelming news since. 2021 will go down in history the same way — as a year when something happened, kinda. The way things are going, I don’t think most of us are going to dare get our hopes up for 2022 like we did for 2021.”

— Crystal Paul, interim features editor

“In August, I went over to Pacific Northwest Ballet to observe a company class, as part of a story I was doing with Crystal [Paul] on arts reopening. In my KN95 mask, I sat on a stacking chair in the balcony above PNB’s biggest studio, watching dancers go through the familiar movements of ballet class. Everything was different — acrylic shields around the piano, a group of dancers participating remotely from another room to allow for more distancing, and of course the ubiquitous masks — but everything was the same. I sat there, realizing that this was the first live arts performance I had seen in 18 months, and I just started crying. It just seemed so hopeful, and so meaningful: Despite everything, there was still dancing. For the dancers, maybe, it was just another class; for me, it was a transformative moment of beauty. Art had paused, but it couldn’t be stopped.”

Advertising

— Moira Macdonald, arts critic

“A few friends and I went to the grand opening of Supernova over Fourth of July weekend. It was warm, the night was young and when we got in line around 10:30 p.m., we weren’t even fazed by the fact that it wrapped around the entire Sodo industrial building … twice. There were even live performers and music outside to keep those in line entertained. And entertained we were! When we finally reached the side of the building where the Supernova’s front door is located, it was after 2 a.m. Fueled by thoughts of “Well, we’ve waited in line this long, we can’t leave now” and the hopes of getting a drink inside, we paid $60 in cover fees and headed in, only to leave shortly thereafter once we discovered the bar closed at 2 a.m. Very anticlimactic! I may never know why we decided to wait in line for four hours and paid $60 to spend 20 minutes inside Supernova … let’s just say all rational thought was replaced by dreams of live music, clubs and going back out in the summer of 2021.”

— Vonnai Phair, features producer

“In my brief and aborted attempt at keeping a pandemic journal in March 2020, I salivated at the prospect of the first post-pandemic party at Kremwerk, my favorite Seattle night spot. That night finally came over the Fourth of July weekend, though I nursed a drink nervously on the patio longer than usual before taking the plunge into the K-hole, to throw physical distancing caution to the winds and move along to the music in a sea of sweaty bodies just like old times. My wife later hit the nail on the head: Smelling another human being was the strangest part of the experience. While the euphoria of Washington’s June 30 reopening slowed with spread of the delta variant, our lukewarm global progress ending the pandemic hasn’t dampened my willingness to embrace the joys of living in Seattle that we’ve been denied for so long. Like a meal out in a tiny Chinatown eatery, browsing at specialty shops, grabbing a pint at my neighborhood pub, or checking out a new SAM exhibit. While everyone will approach public health differently, I’ve taken solace in David Leonhardt’s New York Times analysis that the once-novel coronavirus ‘now presents the sort of risk to most vaccinated people that we unthinkingly accept in other parts of life.’”

— Gregory Scruggs, outdoors reporter

“I miss dive bars. Yeah, Gov. Jay Inslee allowed us lifers to cozy around the bar again after the easing of some COVID restrictions this summer. But the vibe felt off at dives. Dives are all sanitized and clean. Last call comes at midnight instead of 2 a.m. for many barkeepers because the cool dives aren’t crowded any more on weekdays. Here’s hoping coronavirus cases will subside in 2022 and more patrons will be vaccinated so we can get the soul of our drinking dens back. Until then, I lift a pint from the comfort of my kitchen island to the good old days. Here’s to all those drinking holes with $8 beer-and-shot specials and jukeboxes that blare “Psycho Killer” at last call. Here’s to their eternal gloaming on the brightest Seattle summer days, to their pull tabs and to their stink of late-night desperation. Damn, I miss you.”

— Tan Vinh, food writer

“When I got vaccinated in April, I began socializing more, as allowed. Meeting friends at the beer garden felt safe. Everyone needed a hug. On Memorial Day, my pandemic pod went whitewater rafting in the Cascades. The next month we sailed in the San Juans. By summer, Golden Gardens flickered with fires and long-overdue conversations, and live music returned to Capitol Hill. Before any of that, I visited my grandpa’s grave in Minnesota for the first time in a decade and spent a few hours holding hands with my grandma, who cried when she saw me at her memory care facility despite no longer knowing exactly who I am. In July, I flew home to North Carolina a day after my family called to tell me our almost-13-year-old dog had cancer. Suzie Q died two weeks later. By the end of summer, delta crept up; the response elicited an emotional mixed bag.

Life as ‘usual’ remains reinstated, variants be damned (on cue: hello, omicron). It’s been exciting for people who have followed rules, feeling they’ve earned some normalcy with their jabs, and also a bit sad because we seem, as a ‘herd,’ resigned to accept a threshold of death. Our best hope at this point seems like endemic COVID … Enjoying life in 21st-century America hinges on balancing anxiety about the sinister cloud overhead with the desire to dance in the rain while we can. In 2021, I embraced the good parts of life again, recognizing the inherent danger in having fun and visiting loved ones. That’s a risk millions of Americans have been taking. Going into 2022, I’m trying to make today better than yesterday with my actions (and vote), and to safely, fully enjoy life.

— Trevor Lenzmeier, assistant features editor