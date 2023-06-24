As pop music reverberated through the halls of Capitol Hill’s All Pilgrims Christian Church on June 17, a mix of young kids and teens took to the dance floor in retro-inspired outfits while others played games or worked on arts and crafts in a quiet space away from the busier activities.

Lambert House, an LGBTQ+ youth community center on Capitol Hill, organized the Saturday disco-themed youth Pride night. Event volunteer Emelia Bechthold said she’s met LGBTQ+ teens who share her love of watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” through the group’s youth Pride planning committee. Bechthold, 15, lives in Eastern Washington.

“It’s really changed my outlook on life,” Bechthold said of the committee. “Seeing people celebrating who they are and being able to be around other people like them. They feel safe, they feel included.”

LGBTQ+ community spaces like youth centers, support groups and school-based Gay Straight Alliances, or GSAs, offer kids outlets for building friendships with peers who share similar identities and serve as safe spaces to express themselves. Now, as some Seattle area hangout spots reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, some LGBTQ+ youth say they’re finding community again in person, as well as in virtual spaces, for joy, support and to strengthen existing bonds.

“They need a place where they can just be themselves without having to hide or mask their identities,” said Ken Shulman, executive director of Lambert House. But if they’re forced to conceal their LGBTQ+ status he said, “it cuts them off from their peer group.”

Having access to spaces where they can build friendships is critical for all youth as they move through adolescence, a time when many children develop their own beliefs and values separate from their parents’ and in relation to their peers, Shulman said.

LGBTQ+ youth who are part of an accepting community are at reduced risk of attempting suicide when compared to youth without access to these spaces, according to a 2022 report from the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention organization. The report also found that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of developing symptoms of anxiety.

Access to safe spaces can change that.

Bechthold, who began visiting Lambert House in March, said she was inspired to join the organization after watching drag contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” be their authentic selves. For Bechthold, the center fills a gap in the LGBTQ+ representation she lacks closer to home.

“Being on the east side [of the state] it’s more sheltered,” Bechthold said. “It’s just different than being in Seattle.”

Through Lambert House she has found those positive role models, which she said has improved her mental health.

“I had to reinvent myself and figure out what was valuable to me,” Bechthold said. “And what I wanted to emulate and become.”

Building friendships at school and virtually

Some LGBTQ+ youth are also connecting with each other virtually through online peer and leadership support groups like the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network’s Washington state SHINE Team, an online program where young people can develop professional skills, network and organize events for LGBTQ+ students.

Emma McKay, 17, a Woodinville High School senior and president of its GSA group, said strong social support from peers in GLSEN’s SHINE Team as well as family, friends and teachers are a buffer against bullying and loneliness.

McKay knows these challenges all too well. During their high school years, some peers created a hostile climate by spewing homophobic slurs, ripping the club’s LGBTQ+ history timeline and defacing it with Bible scriptures that condemn same-sex relationships.

“You know there are people in your school that would happily see you dead for who you choose to be with,” McKay said. “You’re always watching your back.”

McKay said incidents like this have made them and other LGBTQ+ students feel “paranoid” about expressing themselves at school.

“I make myself the queer figurehead of students at my school because I know I am safe,” McKay said of their support system.

“Finding a group you’re comfortable with and can explore yourself with is so important,” said McKay. “Being a queer teen can be such an isolating experience because you’re not the majority.”

Carri Campbell, executive director of communications at Northshore School District, said the district and Woodinville High School take reports of bias and discrimination “very seriously.” The school investigated the incidents of vandalism targeting the club’s materials. The individuals were identified and disciplined for their behavior which included cleaning up after lunch and meeting with the school’s GSA to repair harm.

Hiro Hirano-Holcomb, 17, a junior and Impact Club president at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, said GLSEN’s online group serves as an important space to vent.

“We’re queer youth who value pushing it forward” to make schools safer for LGBTQ+ students, Hirano-Holcomb said.

While not all LGBTQ+ youth aspire to be activists, Hirano-Holcomb said it’s crucial for them to have an outlet where they can share their problems without being judged, “that’s what community can provide.”

Pandemic alters LGBTQ+ youth spaces

While several LGBTQ+ youth who spoke to The Seattle Times said there are few spaces to gather in the Puget Sound area, all said that having more outlets could build acceptance of young queer identities.

“If we can have spaces where we can just hang out and relax, it normalizes it,” said Marianna Augustine, 18, of Mill Creek, who is part of GLSEN’s SHINE Team. “I can exist in this way. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

Some parents of LGBTQ+ children are creating home-based hangout spots, including backyard tents and converted garages to serve as gathering areas for movie and taco nights. They created these spaces to fill a void in queer youth spaces that were disrupted by pandemic shutdowns, said Kelli Kirk, a PFLAG Seattle member whose child attended Camp Ten Trees for LGBTQ+ youth and allies before programs moved online in 2020.

“This loss of a third place really affects queer teenagers” trying to stay connected to their friends, said Kirk, whose multiracial kids are LGBTQ+. “We just wanted to create a safe space for our children to hang during the pandemic.”

Instead of spending more time on Zoom, Kirk’s family replaced the Christmas ornaments and old belongings in their 300-square-foot backyard shed with a couch and TV. In the space, Kirk’s teenage child and their friends, who also identify as LGBTQ+, play Dungeons & Dragons and cosplay animated characters.

“When they’re out there, that’s their safe space,” Kirk said.

LGBTQ+ youth of color face additional stress in finding friendships when compared to their white peers. As a biracial queer-identifying person, Hirano-Holcomb said they have felt excluded by their white LGBTQ+ peers.

“Sometimes people will say things that are racially insensitive,” Hirano-Holcomb recalled, adding that it makes the space unsafe, “for me or my friends that are queer youth of color.”

In the months before this year’s closure of Mill Creek’s Mixed: Coffee and Community, Hirano-Holcomb said they did their homework and hung out with their LGBTQ+ friends at the local Black and Latino-owned cafe. A Pride flag was draped inside the coffee shop year-round. The traditional rainbow stripes of the Progress Pride flag also included a striped chevron of brown and black for LGBTQ+ people of color, as well as blue, white and pink for the transgender Pride flag, a silent indication to the student that it was a safe space for LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds.

While Hirano-Holcomb said they will miss the physical space, they know it’s truly the people inside that make it welcoming.

“We can bring our joy anywhere we want to,” Hirano-Holcomb said. “That’s important because we don’t want anyone to be able to take it away. … We bring our community wherever we go.”