They had lived in their Houston home for 40 years. They had 20 minutes to pack a bag and get out.

There are things Nelda Lincecum wishes she had taken. Big things that might seem small to anyone else.

Her great-great-grandmother’s dough roller. A cookbook packed with 25 years of family recipes, including a holiday staple known as Dusty’s Apricot Horns.

But she had only 20 minutes to pack a suitcase before floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey would fill the Houston home where she and her husband, Roberts, had lived for 40 years. Twenty minutes to capture four decades.

A neighbor had come to the door in a boat and told the Lincecums to get in. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had just opened the gates of the nearby retention ponds, and flooding was headed their way.

“You need to get in the boat,” the neighbor told her.

“Oh, no,” Nelda Lincecum said, waving him off. “We’re upstairs, and we have peanut butter …”

Not long after, her son John called from Boston: “Mom, get in the boat.”

So she packed a suitcase with a couple of days’ worth of clothes for each of them, thinking it would only be overnight.

That was on Aug. 25. They never returned.

In the time since, the couple — Nelda is 81 and Roberts 92 — relocated to Seattle, where they found a new home, used furniture and a fresh start at the Ida Culver House Broadview, a retirement community in North Seattle.

“We had no furniture, nothing,” Nelda Lincecum said the other day.

Executive Director Brittany Bell and Community Relations Director Karli Anne Christiansen mined the Ida Culver warehouse for furniture usually used to stage apartments, and moved it into the Lincecums’ unit. They helped with medical care and even found a scratching post and toys for the couple’s cat, Precious, a rescue cat that was rescued again with them.

Their Seattle son and daughter-in-law, Matt Lincecum and Sara Nelson, worked with the staff to turn a typically six-month process into a mission accomplished in a matter of days.

Usually an older person moving from their family home will visit the facility a few times, come to an event or have a meal in the restaurant to meet the residents. Maybe they stay overnight in one of the guest suites to get a feel for the place.

“It’s a relationship that we develop over time, and they want to see themselves at home here,” Christiansen said.

There are other considerations: Can they afford it? Will their health needs be met?

“It’s definitely a process,” Christiansen said.

But the Lincecums didn’t have time for that.

On the night they arrived in late September, the refrigerator was stocked and dinner was sent up. Nelson had had a new mattress delivered and bought four sets of dinnerware to get them started.

“This is new for them and they had been traumatized and been through so much,” Christiansen said. “We just wanted to make sure they felt that everyone had open arms.”

“I was so stunned,” Nelda Lincecum said in a slight Texas drawl. “From the minute we stepped in, everything and everyone was so nice. Even the people who passed us in the hall.”

It was a huge relief for their son and his wife, who live in Green Lake and own Fremont Brewing.

“They just dropped everything to help this family in distress from Houston,” daughter-in-law Nelson said of the Ida Culver staff. “They really came together and said, ‘We gotcha.’ They moved mountains.

“Even in the best of circumstances, this is a huge transition,” she continued. “(Bell and Christiansen) really got creative to get us here when they could. They gave us the mental space to function.

“This was a shining piece of positive in what was a devastating loss.”

Nelda Lincecum never lets on, really, how devastating it has been to lose so much.

Instead, she talked about the solutions she has found to this new life in this new place, where she handles life for herself and her husband.

Without a car, she Ubers everywhere and uses Amazon Fresh to get groceries. She has become a skilled consignment shopper — although she did buy a new couch and two recliners for the living room.

Meanwhile, Matt Lincecum was salvaging what he could from the childhood home in a city their mother now referred to as “a swimming pool.”

She just couldn’t do it herself.

“Never went back,” Lincecum said of their home in Houston. “We left a neighborhood, we left friends, and they have scattered to the winds.”

Her bridge group of 43 years is gone. So is her 1995 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale, which was flooded. She gave it to Goodwill, which auctioned it off. (“I didn’t want it crushed,” she said.)

But there’s a bright side: “The daughters-in-law don’t have to fight over (who gets) my breakfront,” she said. “It’s gone.”

There is so much here, though, to comfort them.

The move meant the Lincecums were able to spend Christmas with their Seattle-based grandchildren — after a holiday visit with the grandchildren in Boston.

And they didn’t have to leave after a week or two. They are here now “for the foreseeable future,” Nelda Lincecum said.

She loves to look at the mountains in the morning. Sometimes she thinks about what she lost. The house, the heirlooms, the neighbors and sense of belonging.

“Although we loved the house, the antiques, in the end, it was just stuff,” she said. “We loved the neighborhood and the friends we met along the way.

“But even if we went back, it’s not there anymore,” she said, then paused. “Roberts is safe, I am safe, the cat is safe. What more could we ask?”