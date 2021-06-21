RAVE to my neighbors who always have an encouraging sign outside their home such as, “don’t give up,” and an offering of seasonal gifts like fresh flowers or handmade holiday ornaments. I was walking by their home feeling distraught about the untimely death of a young friend. When I picked up a daisy, I experienced the compassion of a neighbor and I felt a little better.

RANT to the Washington State Department of Licensing for allowing the current wave of extremely wide trailers on the road. I was cycling today on a secondary road and was passed by a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer. The trailer filled the lane of that normal highway from fog stripe to yellow line. I was well on the right edge of the 3- to 4-foot shoulder, but the passing margin was not much. Is there no limit to the width allowed for these trailers? Are no road enforcements applied?