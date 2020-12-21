After the 11 and a half month slog through a difficult 2020, we’re finally in the thick of something a little more cheerful, the holiday season. For ideas on last minute food-related gifts, where to see holiday lights, which Christmas movies to watch and more, read through all of our holiday-related content below. Hopefully they provide you some joy. Cheers!
↓ SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE ↓
UPDATING: Want to get in the holiday mood? Check out these 2020 holiday events in the Seattle area
Looking for socially distant and safe holiday plans? The Seattle Times has you covered with this list of holiday events including light shows, markets, music and more.
What we miss and don’t miss about the holidays in this strange pandemic year
We all endured a weird Thanksgiving, and that’s led right into a weird holiday season that won’t feel anything like “normal” at all. But, as with everything in life, there are pluses and minuses to every situation.
Gather your household for an age-old Norwegian tradition this holiday season: making lefse
Pronounced “lef-suh,” this paper-thin potato flatbread has graced many a Norwegian family kitchen table around the holidays, and it’s a great COVID-friendly winter activity for you and the kids as you usher in the festive season.
Enjoy these holiday shows from ACT, Scott Shoemaker and Dina Martina from the best seat in your house
Even as we cozy up in our quarantine outposts for isolated holiday celebrations, much of Seattle's theater community has created virtual holiday shows to enjoy from the best seat in your house. Here's our critics' take on a few of them.
How to make a gingerbread house from scratch (and why you should do this in 2020)
This year, we decided to try a new activity that, in the Before Times, we would probably not have spent an entire weekend on: gingerbread house architecture. From flour to finish. Here's how that went.
Where to see holiday lights in the Seattle area
If there's something we can count on every year to brighten up the winter months, pandemic or not, it's holiday lights. Here are several light displays in the Seattle area to view this season.
Seattle-area restaurants open for Christmas 2020 takeout
Hate holiday cooking? Make your holiday a little less stressful this year with a takeout meal from one of these Seattle-area restaurants.
The complete guide to Netflix’s 2020 slate of original Christmas movies
Looking for a new Christmas movie to watch? Check out our six snapshot reviews of Netflix’s latest holiday releases, including the return of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Have yourself a merry low-cost Christmas with these gift ideas for kids and adults
Christmas morning can still be festive and exciting with lots of packages under the tree. Here are 13 ways to spread joy without dropping a ton of money.
Share these peppermint patties as a Christmas treat, tied with a bow | Cooking with Sadie
Deliver some joy to your family, friends or neighbors by making them peppermint patties. Here's a cherished family recipe from teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind.
What it’s like visiting Starlight Lane, the drive-thru holiday lights display at Lumen Field garage
Starlight Lane is a holiday event at the Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field) garage, with lights and lasers synchronized to music. It's billed as "a rockin' holiday drive-through experience." Could it live up to the hype?
From fabric to the funnies, here are some eco-friendly alternatives to wrapping paper
Want to use gift wrap that’s sustainable and low-cost (or free)? Check out these ideas for wrapping packages with materials you probably already have.
Honey Roasted Nuts are a sweet treat for Santa (or his human helpers)
There are all sorts of ways to add a sugary coating to toasted nuts. This recipe calls for toasting the nuts ahead of time, then coating them in a light glaze before tossing with sugar and salt.
Washington state just might be America’s holiday song capital. Here’s a list to prove it
Even our Grinch-y music writer has to admit: Washington state musicians, from Bing Crosby to Lil Mosey, have made not just tolerable, but pretty great, holiday songs. Give a listen to these 15 on our Seattle Times Homestate Holiday Playlist.
How to stream Seattle-area arts organizations’ virtual shows on your TV
Many artists and arts groups have turned to creating online streaming productions. But if you're tired of watching on a small screen, how do you watch them on your TV? Here are some links to guides to help you set that up.
Banish the ‘humbug’ from your holidays with a classic Smoking Bishop
It's hard to keep up Scrooge pretenses in the presence of a true Smoking Bishop: a festive libation of wine, fruit and spices served all steamy and fragrant.
Cardboard cutout Santa, virtual Santas: How visits with Santa are different this year
This year, the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus means parents are scrambling to come up with alternatives to traditional Santa photos. And like everything else, Santa’s gone virtual or plexiglassed or remote so he doesn’t swap germs with any kids, naughty or nice.
10 delicious Pacific Northwest food gifts for happier pandemic holidays
Since you can't gift an induced coma, how about dispatching something extra-nice to eat? Here are 10 ways to make someone happy, contact-free, while also supporting Seattle-area food endeavors.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.