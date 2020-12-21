By

After the 11 and a half month slog through a difficult 2020, we’re finally in the thick of something a little more cheerful, the holiday season. For ideas on last minute food-related gifts, where to see holiday lights, which Christmas movies to watch and more, read through all of our holiday-related content below. Hopefully they provide you some joy. Cheers!

Seattle Times staff

112803 #30162 Annual lighting of Christmas tree at Westlake Mall and nearby Bon-Macys star in downtown Seattle. Shoppers appear near Westlake Park in downtown Seattle Friday after the traditional lighting of the star atop the Bon Macy’s building at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street. Previous UID: 0393683536

UPDATING: Want to get in the holiday mood? Check out these 2020 holiday events in the Seattle area

Looking for socially distant and safe holiday plans? The Seattle Times has you covered with this list of holiday events including light shows, markets, music and more.

Pacific Northwest Magazine, Pacific Northwest Living. Christmas house for 2010, home of Jessica and Ken Greenway. Kirkland, Washington.

What we miss and don’t miss about the holidays in this strange pandemic year

We all endured a weird Thanksgiving, and that’s led right into a weird holiday season that won’t feel anything like “normal” at all. But, as with everything in life, there are pluses and minuses to every situation.

Charles Schrag from Seattle has been making the traditional Norwegian food lefse since he was young. Schrag shows off his lefse, which is similar to a flatbread made with potatoes near his Seattle area home on December 7, 2020. 215804

Gather your household for an age-old Norwegian tradition this holiday season: making lefse

Pronounced “lef-suh,” this paper-thin potato flatbread has graced many a Norwegian family kitchen table around the holidays, and it’s a great COVID-friendly winter activity for you and the kids as you usher in the festive season.

Photos of ACT Theatre’s past Christmas Carols portray rotating casts of beloved performers. In 2011, Jeff Steitzer played Scrooge. Credit: Chris Bennion

Enjoy these holiday shows from ACT, Scott Shoemaker and Dina Martina from the best seat in your house

Even as we cozy up in our quarantine outposts for isolated holiday celebrations, much of Seattle's theater community has created virtual holiday shows to enjoy from the best seat in your house. Here's our critics' take on a few of them.

To prevent icing icicles from falling: pipe icing where you want them to go, let it dry, and then pipe the icicles. This way, they don’t fall from their own weight. (Stephanie Hays / The Seattle Times)

How to make a gingerbread house from scratch (and why you should do this in 2020)

This year, we decided to try a new activity that, in the Before Times, we would probably not have spent an entire weekend on: gingerbread house architecture. From flour to finish. Here's how that went.

Fireworks go off during the Westlake tree lighting in Seattle on Nov. 29, 2019. 212248

Where to see holiday lights in the Seattle area

If there's something we can count on every year to brighten up the winter months, pandemic or not, it's holiday lights. Here are several light displays in the Seattle area to view this season.

Metropolitan Grill is one of several Seattle area restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery options on or for Christmas. Make your holiday a little easier by checking out our list of establishments that will do the cooking.

Seattle-area restaurants open for Christmas 2020 takeout

Hate holiday cooking? Make your holiday a little less stressful this year with a takeout meal from one of these Seattle-area restaurants.

Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig star in “Operation Christmas Drop.”

The complete guide to Netflix’s 2020 slate of original Christmas movies

Looking for a new Christmas movie to watch? Check out our six snapshot reviews of Netflix’s latest holiday releases, including the return of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Wrapped gifts under a Christmas tree. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Have yourself a merry low-cost Christmas with these gift ideas for kids and adults

Christmas morning can still be festive and exciting with lots of packages under the tree. Here are 13 ways to spread joy without dropping a ton of money.

Sadie Davis-Suskind’s peppermint patties, a cherished family recipe, are easy to make.

Share these peppermint patties as a Christmas treat, tied with a bow | Cooking with Sadie

Deliver some joy to your family, friends or neighbors by making them peppermint patties. Here's a cherished family recipe from teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind.

Starlight Lane is a drive through audiovisual lighting and laser display synchronized to music at the Lumen Field garage. Drivers slowly drive by Holiday scenes. 215846

What it’s like visiting Starlight Lane, the drive-thru holiday lights display at Lumen Field garage

Starlight Lane is a holiday event at the Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field) garage, with lights and lasers synchronized to music. It's billed as "a rockin' holiday drive-through experience." Could it live up to the hype?

Newspaper comic pages.

From fabric to the funnies, here are some eco-friendly alternatives to wrapping paper

Want to use gift wrap that’s sustainable and low-cost (or free)? Check out these ideas for wrapping packages with materials you probably already have.

Nuts: an elegant holiday treat for Santa Claus. To run with Greg Atkinson story in Pacific NW Magazine. © 2006 Barry Wong All Rights Reserved THIS IMAGE IS LICENSED FOR ONE TIME, NON-EXCLUSIVE PUBLICATION USAGE IN THE SEATTLE TIMES NEWSPAPER AND ON SEATTLETIMES.COM. Other usage rights may be arranged. Contact Barry at studio@barrywongphoto.com or phone: 206.510.7725. Story ID: ptaste24 Sun, 24 Dec 2006 Ñ Fourth edition ROP Pacific Northwest Ñ page 10 Snacks For Santa A nibble of nuts is sure to delight the old saint Taste By Greg Atkinson

Honey Roasted Nuts are a sweet treat for Santa (or his human helpers)

There are all sorts of ways to add a sugary coating to toasted nuts. This recipe calls for toasting the nuts ahead of time, then coating them in a light glaze before tossing with sugar and salt.

Mary Frances Crosby, daughter of crooner Bing Crosby and his wife Kathryn, does a solo bit to the amusement of the rest of the family as the Crosbys tape a segment of the “Hollywood Palace” television show in Hollywood, Dec. 15, 1967. It will air next week. (AP Photo/David F. Smith) APHS117183

Washington state just might be America’s holiday song capital. Here’s a list to prove it

Even our Grinch-y music writer has to admit: Washington state musicians, from Bing Crosby to Lil Mosey, have made not just tolerable, but pretty great, holiday songs. Give a listen to these 15 on our Seattle Times Homestate Holiday Playlist.

Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancer Kyle Davis as the Soldier Doll, with PNB company dancers and PNB School students in a scene from a previous year’s production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” PNB will be streaming a previous production of “The Nutcracker” this year.

How to stream Seattle-area arts organizations’ virtual shows on your TV

Many artists and arts groups have turned to creating online streaming productions. But if you're tired of watching on a small screen, how do you watch them on your TV? Here are some links to guides to help you set that up.

Smoking Bishop, made from ruby port and roasted, spiced oranges, a Victorian Christmas tipple immortalized by Charles Dickens in “A Christmas Carol.” Credit: Tantri Wija

Banish the ‘humbug’ from your holidays with a classic Smoking Bishop

It's hard to keep up Scrooge pretenses in the presence of a true Smoking Bishop: a festive libation of wine, fruit and spices served all steamy and fragrant.

Sydney Waldrop, 16, with brother Ryan, 12, get ready for a photo with Santa at Molbak’s in Woodinville when their parents asked for one where their faces could be more visible. Molbak’s has 2 cardboard cutouts of Santa this year. Both are of John Harmeling, a Molbak’s employee who’s been the store’s Santa for more than 15 years. For Weekend+ Saturday Dec 5, 2020 215820

Cardboard cutout Santa, virtual Santas: How visits with Santa are different this year

This year, the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus means parents are scrambling to come up with alternatives to traditional Santa photos. And like everything else, Santa’s gone virtual or plexiglassed or remote so he doesn’t swap germs with any kids, naughty or nice.

An assortment of pot pies made by Logan Niles, the owner of Pot Pie Factory Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Seattle. 212776

10 delicious Pacific Northwest food gifts for happier pandemic holidays

Since you can't gift an induced coma, how about dispatching something extra-nice to eat? Here are 10 ways to make someone happy, contact-free, while also supporting Seattle-area food endeavors.