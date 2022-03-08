More coronavirus-related restrictions are winding down with the indoor mask mandate to expire in King County and statewide on Saturday.

As of last week, King County restaurants, theaters and gyms are also no longer required to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

But private business can opt to keep both requirements in place. Some art establishments — like the Seattle Symphony and the Pacific Northwest Ballet — music venues, nightclubs and local movie theaters say they intend to hang onto the rules for a little longer.

The Seattle Times is looking to compile a list of Seattle-area bars and restaurants making similar decisions. Do you know of or work for a bar or restaurant that will still be requiring masks and checking vaccine cards? Tell us below.