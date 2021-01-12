Seattle Dating Scene features readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle.

For our next feature, follow this prompt:

What are off-topic subjects with your partner/people you date — and why?

By Thursday, Jan. 21, please email your submissions to dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be printed in a future edition of The Mix.

_________________________________________________________________________

Best Date/Worst Date

We asked readers to submit stories about the best, worst and weirdest dates they’ve been on. Here’s what they said.

WEIRD: “Several years ago, I met a guy online and agreed to meet for a date. We both love nice cars, so he picked me up in a Lotus. It was cool until I asked where we were headed. He informed me he was cat sitting for his friend in Renton. The place turned out to be an abandoned cat hoard. I spent more than an hour watching him trying to maintain it. During this time, he got a call from his mother, and ignored me while I heard her scream at him. I caught an Uber home.”

— June

MEMORABLE: “We went on a dog park date in September. We hit it off, our dogs bonded and we’re still going strong.”

Advertising

— Anonymous

WORST: “It’s my first date ever, the summer between junior and senior year of high school. We go to a movie. Just as ‘The Bad News Bears’ starts, I feel bold enough to put my arm around her. I am too bold and I pull her toward me so enthusiastically that we crack heads. Hard! We then settle into an uncomfortable interlocked position for the rest of the movie, because most teenagers don’t know how to fix an awkward dating situation. We had a few more dates and were able to laugh about it, but then we broke up the night of the prom. So I guess that first bad date was an omen.”

— Jeff

EMBARRASSING: “The date I recently went on when he compared my hand gestures to Donald Trump’s. Absolutely mortifying.”

— Sierra

MEMORABLE: “This wasn’t actually a date, but I connected with my neighbor this summer, and we’ve been together since.”

— Anonymous

WORST: “I’d just gotten out of the military, spending virtually all of it overseas. I wanted to get back into the dating scene, so I contracted with a dating service. I told them I didn’t want a date with someone who smoked.

I was smart. I drove my own vehicle and intended to buy my own meal.

They fixed me up with a chain smoker who spent the entire ‘date’ telling me of his many journeys throughout Ohio and Indiana as the manager of the Tilt-A-Whirl ride in a traveling carnival. I never got a word in edgewise. Dinner was takeout at a dive of a Chinese restaurant, where he ordered the cheapest thing on the menu. The entire date, he asked me only ONE thing about myself, and that was at the end. He asked: Did I want to go see a movie? Because he had a coupon, if I bought the full price of a seat, he’d get in half-price.

Advertising

I couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

— Michelle

BEST: “We ate pizza for our first date by the lake, and made out under the stars on the T Dock.”

— Clint

EMBARRASSING: “While on a date, a guy made us take a selfie together, when I was clearly not OK with it.”

— Ashton

MEMORABLE: “We met up for our first date before sunrise on what would turn out to be a gorgeous Seafair Sunday, joining the hordes of boaters on the log boom on Lake Washington. Around noon, Ron stretched out for a nap on the closed bow of the 17-foot Sea Ray. Not long after, I decided to playfully sprinkle water on his skin to awaken him. Still halfway asleep, Ron attempted to grab the cup, but accidentally knocked it out of my hand, spilling the remaining water. As I stepped back, my feet came out from under me, resulting in a woeful encounter between the boat and my face. The next thing I knew, my dislodged front teeth and I were sliding off the bow into Lake Washington.

After I resurfaced, Ron was able to grab me from the bow, but I quickly lost consciousness. Fortunately, a nearby reveler jumped in to help get me back to safety. With Coast Guard assistance, we made our way back to land and spent the next several hours battling Blue Angels traffic to get to the hospital, only to discover there was nothing they could do for me there. I needed to wait to see my dentist the following day.

We may have missed the air show that year, but we’ve now been married for 18 years and have two sons. We celebrate every Seafair by watching the Blue Angels from our home on Mercer Island, not far from where my teeth reside with the fishes.”

— Mellany

Here’s the monthly “Seattle Dating Scene” lineup: