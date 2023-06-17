It was 158 years ago that Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with an executive decree that freed enslaved Black people. That day, known now as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, has only been recognized as a federal holiday for two years; despite this, Black Americans have been celebrating the occasion for decades.

Today, Juneteenth events are advertised across the city: days in local parks, seminars, concerts and even health fairs. At these gatherings, people of varied backgrounds will have an opportunity to enter conversations about Juneteenth and how to honor its significance. The Seattle Times went straight to the source and talked to local Black artists, activists, business owners and educators about what the holiday means to them.

Trey Lamont

Owner and head chef at Jerk Shack Seattle

“Since I was a little kid, we would [host] a barbecue in the yard or a picnic in the park, but I didn’t really understand what Juneteenth was until I got to be in my preteens and teens … As Black people in the U.S., we are supposed to technically say we are free, we have freedom from slavery but we are still dealing with the issues [stemming] from slavery. If you’re trying to do a Juneteenth event, do it in a Black community at a Black park and invite everybody and anybody to come so they can celebrate it with you. It’s about celebrating the community it’s for … it’s about listening. If you’re not listening to the community, an event is just a gesture.”

LaNesha DeBardelaben

President and CEO of the Northwest African American Museum

“Juneteenth is a radical call to action … It’s a day to recommit to equity, justice and empowerment. The first step folks should take is to understand the history of what happened and what that says about America, about the collective path we have been on toward freedom and opportunity for all. The next step would be to be present and participate. When a person attends a Juneteenth event they hear the African drumbeats, see the African dance, taste the African American cuisine offered by the Black food vendors. They feel what community togetherness feels like … A variety of family-based activities will take place around the city on Juneteenth and the days around it; we will have a three-day commemorative event. Being present at these festivals is the act of education.”

Derrick and Tanise Love

Founders of Sync Seattle

Tanise: “Our celebration comes from the pain of our ancestors, the pain that we go through currently when we think about the organizations that still have racist practices or discrimination. Juneteenth is a balance of understanding what my freedom and my Black joy means to me while not being tone-deaf to what we have gone through and what is still currently happening. … That celebration doesn’t necessarily have to be an event, it could be you sitting down in your home in your own space reflecting on your family’s history, or finding a documentary or watching a funny movie that relates to Juneteenth. It doesn’t have to be this concrete box for everyone.”

Derrick: “There’s no way to really dictate to an individual what Juneteenth should mean to them and how they should celebrate, that’s why you see so much diversity of activity around it … [When it comes to allyship], I love curiosity but allyship must be rooted in love and humility, the humility of being open to hearing some of the hard truths, open to hearing that what you thought was a pillar of your own allyship may not actually be what the community needs. That’s where the humility comes in, understanding intentions may be good but sometimes you have to hear what’s needed from the community itself.”

K. Wyking Garrett

President and CEO of Africatown Community Land Trust

“My introduction to Juneteenth was working with the late DeCharlene Williams and the [Central Area] Chamber of Commerce that brought Juneteenth to the region. Juneteenth highlights the resilience of our people as well as the work to achieve true and full freedom, to push for policy that advances reparation and restoration based on the harms that continue to be perpetuated. There is still a lot of work to be done to recognize a full freedom and everyone has to contribute to the advancement of that. This year, as a part of the Summer of Soul series, [there will be a focus] on freedom under attack, as ours continues to be within the country as we speak.”