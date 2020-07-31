July is already coming to a close, but summer isn’t going anywhere quite yet. Take advantage of the beautiful sunny weather, or stay home with these fun activities — just remember to keep social distancing and where a mask when around others in public!

Eats and drinks

One man played a central role in helping find a place for kosher restaurants in Seattle. Read this story about the evolution of kosher food in our city, then find a spot to get kosher food from this list of restaurants in the Greater Seattle area.

Make this recipe for the perfect potato salad from Cookie’s Country Chicken owner Brian Chandler.

For a cool summertime dessert, make this creamy panna cotta, recipe courtesy of former “MasterChef Junior” competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind.

From pretty poke bowls to huge barbecue platters, try these great eats in Shoreline.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Beat the heat and stay inside with these three cool new crime fiction picks.

Check out these book recommendations from Seattle author Garth Stein.

Call in to the Seattle Public Library Lit Line, and you can select to hear a poem or short story (in English or Spanish), or a historic Seattle news item, read by an SPL staffer.

Movies and TV



Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and music

Enjoy classical music from home by streaming one of these virtual concerts from local chamber music groups.

See some local art in the virtual Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, organized by 40 local galleries.

There’s a new biography out that details the life and inside story of the late Soundgarden great, Chris Cornell. We talked to the author of the book in this revealing Q&A.

Summer fun