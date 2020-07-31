Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

July is already coming to a close, but summer isn’t going anywhere quite yet. Take advantage of the beautiful sunny weather, or stay home with these fun activities — just remember to keep social distancing and where a mask when around others in public!

Eats and drinks

  • One man played a central role in helping find a place for kosher restaurants in Seattle. Read this story about the evolution of kosher food in our city, then find a spot to get kosher food from this list of restaurants in the Greater Seattle area.
  • Make this recipe for the perfect potato salad from Cookie’s Country Chicken owner Brian Chandler.
  • For a cool summertime dessert, make this creamy panna cotta, recipe courtesy of former “MasterChef Junior” competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind.
  • From pretty poke bowls to huge barbecue platters, try these great eats in Shoreline.
  • Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Movies and TV

Arts and music

Summer fun

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories