In May of last year, Gov. Jay Inslee declared Juneteenth a state holiday in Washington, and Juneteenth also became recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021.

Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and/or Liberation Day) marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the last enslaved Africans that they were free. Today, the holiday not only commemorates the emancipation of slavery in the United States, but it also marks a day of celebration of Black history, culture, community and more.

The Seattle Times asked readers to share what Juneteenth means to them for a special print edition of The Mix, and we received responses that touched on the history of the holiday, its federal recognition and more.

“Juneteenth is remembrance and legacy to me,” said one woman. “It is a reminder of my ancestors’ dreams and the things they never thought they would see … But, most of all, it is about that feeling of coming home to family.”

Here are more of our readers’ stories. Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.

We celebrate with an annual Juneteenth event in our community, featuring my father’s Cajun deep-fried turkey, jojo potatoes, cornbread and hot wings. Rain or shine, these events allow people of all colors and backgrounds to come together in one place to share food and learn more about Juneteenth. In addition, my father tells stories about growing up in the south during the civil rights movement.

The one thing I always consider during Juneteenth is how more people are becoming aware of it. They learn about a different version of history with stories of Black leaders and their accomplishments. But, most of all, I think about what it was like for enslaved people who were left in slavery after the emancipation to find out they were free, and that’s what it means to me.”

— Sabrina C.

“To me, Juneteenth represents freedom. It’s the importance of making freedom available to everyone. It’s letting everyone know that they have a place in this world as equal human beings, and that they are free to flourish however they want to.”

— Taylor G.

“I hope we forever treat [Juneteenth] as an important reminder — a designated time (preferably not an isolated one) in which to remember and honor those that came before us who endured lives they most definitely did not choose for themselves. A holiday to celebrate African American culture in all its beauty and wisdom. Perhaps more than any other holiday, Juneteenth reminds me of how far the U.S. has come — built, as it has been, literally on the backs of so many people’s sacrifice and torment —and how far we still need to go to ensure freedom, safety and justice for all. And if we look at the impact U.S. domestic and foreign policies have at home and abroad, we quickly realize that what we do today matters, both now and in the long run.

On this Juneteenth, I’m reminded of Marcus Garvey’s insightful thinking from 1937. Garvey appealed to people to emancipate themselves from ‘mental slavery.’ His words were later adapted and made glorious by Bob Marley in his ‘Redemption Song’: None but ourselves can free our minds.”

— Laura C.

“[Juneteenth means] a chance to celebrate a holiday I learned about by chance at my first job in Houston in 1976! One of my colleagues was African American and took off work on June 19 to celebrate, and when I learned why, I was amazed. Why hadn’t I learned this in a history class? And now, we all have a day to celebrate. When my daughter was born on Juneteenth in Oregon, I tried to explain to the nurse why the date was significant, and I got a blank stare. Now, we will all know.”

— Jeanne S.

“Federal recognition of Juneteenth is an overdue step in the incremental, traumatic process the U.S. continues to go through to try, and often fail, to live up to its stated ideals. It is a relatively small drop in the ocean of reparations owed to our community. The public mishaps by corporate entities trying to profit from Juneteenth are just an example of how hollow this is for many non-Black Americans. Hard not to feel/be cynical.”

— Anonymous

“For Atlantic Street Center, this will be our 21st year hosting a Juneteenth celebration in South Seattle for the community. Since the event’s inception in 2001, our goal has always been to embrace African American history — which is a part of America’s history — as well as build a cultural foundation to advance pride, especially for the children, youth and families that we serve.

Some of our favorite memories of the Juneteenth celebrations we have hosted in the past have been getting to know community vendors and small business owners and recognizing the leaders that live amongst us. This is an opportunity for all of us to come together as a community to honor change-makers and drivers of dreams — the very mindset that helped to establish the true essence of Juneteenth in the first place. At Atlantic Street Center, we have been caring for and providing vital resources to the families of Seattle, King County and beyond since 1910, and embarking on our 21st year of hosting Juneteenth means our team’s reach within the community is longstanding and intentional for a vibrant future.”

— Atlantic Street Center

“Kent was selected for the first Puget Sound Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 1890. The Seattle-based society, Sons of Enterprise, organized a grand celebration of emancipation for the African American communities in Seattle and Tacoma. They selected Kent for this first annual celebration and arranged with the Northern Pacific for an excursion to Kent. In Kent, they had a large picnic with band and orchestra music and speeches by prominent members of the African American communities on freedom and progress.

This was the first of many emancipation celebrations in the Puget Sound. Tacoma followed with their own celebration in September 1890, the Sons of Enterprise held their second annual celebration in Maple Leaf in July 1891 and a large celebration in Franklin in 1892 with speeches, baseball and football games and dancing. These celebrations continue throughout the Puget Sound today.” (Information sourced from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer: June 5, 1890, Page 12; June 18, 1890, Page 8; Sept. 23, 1890, Page 2; July 5, 1891, Page 12; and Aug. 5, 1892, Page 5)

— James B.

“I am grateful for the federal holiday that provides an opportunity for celebration and contemplation. America finally acknowledges its deadly hypocrisy of its tragic past of slavery and celebrates step one on the long road to equity, finally ending slavery. Sadly, over 150 years later, there is still a long way to go, which also makes this day one of contemplation: What can I do to move America towards the equity this holiday symbolizes? The pandemic spotlighted and exacerbated many of the inequities in America … As we enter midterms, ask the hard questions of candidates and incumbents: Will you lead on the road to equity? How? Then vote accordingly and follow up. So, let’s make Juneteenth a day of celebration, evaluation and action.”

— Willie D.