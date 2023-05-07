For our This City Block edition on Rainier Beach, our reporters delved into the neighborhood’s art and cultural programming, the food scene, the local high school’s future and more. But the story of Rainier Beach wouldn’t be complete without the voices of people who have lived there.

After we put out the call for reader recollections, two dozen or so unique tales landed in my inbox. From idyllic childhood scenes to fighting misperceptions of the area, here’s a sampling of what readers remember about Rainier Beach.

From the diary of a teacher

In 1996, I began teaching Social Studies at Rainier Beach High School just down the hill from home. I have taught there since, retiring from full time in 2019. To choose just one story or memory seems impossible. Instead, a few impressions… the community joining to demand construction of a Performing Arts Center, choosing to name it after Paul Robeson for student inspiration; annual multi-cultural festivals celebrating the depth of student diversity and creative talent; assemblies honoring Human Rights and Holocaust Awareness; graduates returning to our school as parents, teachers and instructional assistants; advanced learning available to all. More than anything, the powerful gestures of student kindness to each other, every day, their curiosity, their graciousness.

A troubling, recurrent conversation with Seattleites who live outside of the Rainier Valley: ”You teach at Rainier Beach? Wow…how hard…” then a comment about success in sports and basketball. It has often felt like we are on the other side of an apartheid line; in a school and neighborhood, that has thrived in spite of misunderstanding, budget cuts and fear from outside. The resilience and strength of our youth facing great socioeconomic challenge represents hope. May the newly rebuilt RBHS and surrounding community support and raise up all who are in need.

一 Mark Epstein

As loud as my imagination

The fifties were not the time to be a tomboy in Washington state. Heck, I had to wear dresses to school and they kept telling us girls we were too delicate to do anything but play half-court basketball. When they built the Skyway Ballpark across the street from my house, I cried as my parents told me Little League was only for boys. But I had one thing that no one could take away during those halcyon days of summer. I had Lake Washington and the hydroplanes. Every year I would eagerly wait for the first sounds of those boats racing across Lake Washington like giant mosquitoes. I would get some scraps of wood and build my own hydroplanes and then race them up and down the streets as those Seafair Races gave me an excuse to be a tomboy. The sounds of those boats filled the air from Rainier Beach, to Skyway, to Lakeridge. And I, in my little girl imagination, with pigtails flying in the wind, was driving my own Ms. Budweiser. They say the boats are silent now. But in the fifties, they were as loud as my imagination.

— Diane Radel

Goodbye, Jimi Hendrix

I was a 7th grader at South Shore Middle School. Standing on the northwest corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson, I waited after school for the #7 Prentice Street bus to take me home. Back then, the bus stop was next to an overgrown empty lot with a large billboard facing the busy traffic. And then there was a dramatic shift in energy. Everything unfolded in slow motion, and I will always remember it that way.

Before I saw what it was, I knew what it was — Jimi Hendrix’s funeral cortège. A long line of elegant cars, including the hearse with his name in the window, solemnly passed right in front of me. At the age of 10, I was too young to appreciate his artistry, but, the occasion felt seismic. I instinctively knew to stand up straight and pay attention. The last car drove by and the spell was broken. I looked around for someone to share it with, but I was alone. For that long and quiet period, the world held its breath as a giant passed.

— Amy Chen

The haunted house is now $670,000

Those were the days before electronic games and day care centers. Our home was on an oversized corner lot and served as the neighborhood playground. There were usually about 20 children playing together, but this “day-care” was free. When we got hot, we would walk the three blocks to Pritchard Beach. Our goal was to pass the swimming test (swimming the length from three posts) so we were allowed to swim to the raft and jump off those diving boards. We also formed bike brigades, riding around the neighborhood with playing cards attached so the spokes made cool noises. Sometimes we roller skated holding on to a rope tied to the bike… just like water skiers. Everyone knew one another and looked after each other.

Around the neighborhood, we had a vacant, haunted house on our block that belonged to Mr. Hatfield. It had the best apple tree. We would spend hours climbing up the tree and eating those green apples. For excitement, we would have a tree evacuation drill. Someone would yell “Hatfield’s coming! Hatfield’s coming” and we had to scramble down and run home to safety. That $35,000 house is now valued at $670,000!

一 Mary Anne Petesch

A confession from “hooligans”

I attended Rainier Beach Jr. Sr. high school from 1964 until I graduated in 1970.

In the spring of 1970, myself and eight other classmates came up with the idea of putting a VW bug body on the school roof for April Fool’s Day.

No damage was done to the school building, and none of the neighbors called the police, and the statute of limitations has expired, so I guess it is safe for me to share this photo that is autographed by the “hooligans” who participated.

一 Lowell Gentry

It informed my worldview

I grew up across the street from Be’er Sheva Park (then Atlantic City Park), with a view of Rainier Beach Junior/Senior High School, as it was called then, which I attended from seventh through twelve grade. I loved the multicultural student body and surrounding neighborhood. It has informed my world view and influences my decisions, big and small. I still live nearby and am so proud of having lived in this area for so many years. After retiring from a teaching career, I volunteered for seven years at Rainier Beach High School, helping out in the classroom. Even though I was so much older than the students, they thought it was cool that I also attended Rainier Beach High School. Go Vikings!

一 Ahava Goldwater

Only in retrospect

I lived my entire childhood in Rainer Beach, and it was very idyllic. As I recall all the girls nearby were close to my age and some even in the same grade at Emerson Elementary. I don’t remember seeing any boys as we roller skated, jumped rope and played hopscotch on upper Waters Avenue. We were totally on our own, with the moms at home doing mom stuff. My best friend, Rosalie, and I would walk down Waters to the little general store and get penny candy cigarettes and wax lips filled with bright red (possibly harmful) syrup. The street was lined with nice houses, and we knew the names of many of the owners. The drug sore soda fountain at the corner of Waters and Rainier Avenue was our destination for green river floats. We swam at Pritchard Beach and later at Seward Park, a longer walk. We discovered that’s where the boys were. As we grew older, we would take the number 7 trolley downtown to Frederick & Nelson. I never realized until later, how independent we were and how enjoyable our childhood was.

一 Joan Douthit Kinsman, Bainbridge Island