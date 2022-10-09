LEWISVILLE, Texas — On the steps of a city hall just north of Dallas, “Pony” by Ginuwine oozed from speakers as 14 men tossed and bucked their mullets before a panel of judges — and a crowd peppered with even more mullets — in hopes of making the final round of this year’s USA Mullet Championships.

Up for consideration were tightly coiled mullets and beach-wave mullets, weedy mullets and mullets cascading down past shoulder blades. Some were uncombed, while others were glistening with product and perspiration. One mullet was graying, and two featured the shape of Texas shaved into one side and the American flag into the other.

Of the 14 mullets, which were chosen from an initial pool of 30 applicants, one would go on to join a group of 25 that features some of the lushest, wackiest and most extravagant mullets in the country. Some in the Top 25 advanced from other live competitions in places including Pueblo, Colorado; Buffalo, New York; and Indianapolis. Others won online votes, or were selected as finalists by special guest judges including retired NFL defensive end Jared Allen and comedian Theo Von, a former contestant on MTV’s “Road Rules.”

A champion mullet will be crowned in an online vote that ends Tuesday. The winning hairstyle will represent the best of about 600 total mullets in this year’s competition, which was free to enter; hopefuls just had to supply head shots. In addition to bragging rights, the victor will receive prizes that include $2,500 and a pair of sunglasses from Pit Viper, a competition sponsor.

But according to competitors in the Lewisville qualifying event Sept. 23, there are spoils beyond cash and swag.

For Roger Robinson, 56, a semiretired farmer from Joaquin, Texas, winning would prove he was right all along when he decided to start growing his mullet, the oldest in the Lewisville competition. “I’ve had this majestic beauty for 15 years plus,” he announced to the cheering crowd. “I’ve got pride in my mullet,” added Robinson, who would answer questions from a reporter only when addressed as Roger the Great.

And after some contestants trash talked so-called baby mullets, or newer iterations of the hairstyle, a win for Josh Lindsey, 34, would suggest it’s never too late to cultivate one: At 3 years old, his overflowing curly reddish mullet is more like a toddler’s. “It takes awhile, and it takes some courage to grow it,” said Lindsey, a repairman at a credit union who lives in Springtown, Texas.

A gimmick that grew

The USA Mullet Championships began the way that some mullets do: as a gimmick. But like many a mullet, once the event took root, it grew.

Kevin Begola, 42, who lives in Linden, Michigan, started the championships in 2020 as a statewide competition to promote his menswear store, Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan. The first contest, held at a brewery that July, cost him “a couple thousand bucks” to put on, he said.

“It was a marketing thing for my business,” Begola said in a phone interview, during which he made a point to clarify: “I’m bald.”

To his surprise, a production company asked to cover the 2020 contest, which was later shown on ESPN2.

In 2021, Begola restaged the competition as a nationwide online contest with categories for women, teenagers and children. For that year’s championships, he also secured sponsorship deals with Pit Viper and Manscaped, a grooming company.

As the event grew, so did demands to see mullets in person. This year, Begola teamed up with Major League Eating, an organization that hosts competitive-eating contests across the country, to stage events such as the one in Lewisville as part of the competition. He and Major League Eating covered the cost for the live events and shared in any profits from deals made with their sponsors.

The mullet championships cater to a group of people who see mullets as not just a hairstyle, but a lifestyle, a sentiment mentioned by several competitors in Lewisville. (The two words they used most often to describe that lifestyle: “America” and “beer.”) The reigning USA Mullet champion, Clint Duncan, a 37-year-old pipe fitter from Knoxville, Tennessee, put it this way: “Once you get that mullet, it’s just a symbol you’re carefree. You don’t care what people think.”

“You never see somebody with a mullet that’s grumpy,” he added.

‘Pretty glowing mullets’

Even though many contestants had been hanging out for hours in the hot shadow of City Hall, when they were called to the stage by the host of the qualifying event, Sam Barclay, a handful were nowhere to be found, including the first mullet scheduled to appear, which belonged to Danny Earl Perkins.

Perkins, 31, of Marion, Texas, calls his fluffy mullet the DEW, which stands for the Danny Earl Way. He sauntered up to the stage two minutes after the competition was set to begin, and wanted to walk on while smoking a cigarette. But Barclay stopped him before he stepped onstage.

Smoking wasn’t the only thing prohibited during the competition. Political statements were also discouraged — Dusty Walden, a 37-year-old diesel mechanic from Everman, Texas, was asked to stash a flag with the right-wing catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in his child’s stroller before taking the stage — and organizers warned competitors against gesturing at their crotches and other lewd behavior.

“They gave us pretty good instructions,” said Lindsey, the contestant with the overflowing 3-year-old mullet, who on one ankle has a tattoo that reads “Don’t Tread on Me.” “I probably failed all of them,” he added, flashing a smile.

As each competitor took the stage, they gave a short speech about what their mullet means to them. “My mullet has gotten me about as close to the life of a hot chick as I could possibly get,” Chris Kisling of Poway, California, told the crowd. Kisling, 44, a superintendent for a general contractor, also bragged that his mullet — a heap of thick, long kinks that fell past his shoulders — had gotten him backstage at a concert by country musician Joe Nichols.

After the contestants had finished their speeches, the group flung and twirled their hair to “Pony” as a way to demonstrate their mullets’ flow for the judges and the audience of a few hundred people, which included some actual baby mullets, or young children with the hairstyle. The final portion of the competition was a group mullet shake.

Less than an hour after the competition began, the judges were ready to announce their decision. By then, the sun had started to set and Robinson, or Roger the Great, was throwing glow sticks into the crowd.

Despite his attempt at political showboating, Walden took third place.

Second place went to Robinson and his 15-year-old mullet.

And in first place: Lindsey, who had not expected his younger mullet to outperform its more seasoned competitors. Arriving at the event, he said he had thought, “Well, I definitely don’t stand a chance because all those guys had pretty glowing mullets.” To beat them, he added, “I had to kind of go more crazy onstage.”

But as his win sank in, Lindsey began to recognize the majesty that the judges saw in his mullet. “I’ve got that ginger hair going on,” he said, “and I guess maybe I take care of mine a little bit better.”