In 1942, Cho Shimizu was 5 years old when the exclusion order came into effect, forcibly removing Japanese Americans from what were deemed zones of exclusion on the West Coast. Shimizu’s family was ordered to leave everything except what they could carry, and be imprisoned at the so-called “Camp Harmony” at the Puyallup fairgrounds, and later at Minidoka in Idaho.

Unlike others who were transported by bus or train, Shimizu’s family rode to Puyallup on a flatbed truck, taking clothes wrapped up in bedsheets.

“It was hard for me to understand why we were leaving and where [to,]” he remembered. “Take only what you could carry. What about toys? When will we be back again? When will I see my friends again? My parents had no answers for me because they had no answers for themselves.”

Before imprisonment, Shimizu enjoyed the freedom of growing up on a farm in Fife, with his mother, father, and 10 brothers and sisters. At the Puyallup concentration camp, privacy and freedom were impossible. Shimizu’s family was squeezed in one 20-by-20-foot room with only a light bulb, a stove, cots and no running water. One barrack included six of these rooms, with a family per room.

Roofs were made of tar paper, which leaked when it rained. Each camp had common mess halls and laundry rooms where clothes were washed by hand, and taken back to the barracks to dry. Food was from army rations like vienna sausages and bread, with little to no fresh produce until a later date. Gastrointestinal distress and diarrhea were common. Shower facilities consisted of a pipe with holes running along the top of a room to spray on people. Latrines were just as dehumanizing. There were no stalls, just rows of wooden planks with holes. People sat side-by-side and buttock-to-buttock. Shimizu said they were treated “like cattle at the fairgrounds.”

Mary Abo was 2 years old when her family was evicted from their home in Juneau, Alaska. By the time they came to the Puyallup concentration camp, they had already been separated from their father. (In Alaska, the FBI rounded up all Japanese men, and sent them to separate prison camps in Alaska and later by train to camps in New Mexico.) He was reunited with them at Minidoka two years later.

Abo was told by her older siblings that she cried all the time. Her mother, Nobu Fujita, spoke minimal English and couldn’t read the language.

“She was really at a loss for what to do. She was very panicked,” Abo said. At one point she started hoarding toast from the mess hall and “stored it under her bed as if maybe there would be a time when we would be starving.”

On November 25, 1978, the first ever Day of Remembrance was held in Washington at the Puyallup fairgrounds. The yearly event has expanded to other cities in California and Oregon, inspiring solidarity against detainment, incarceration and deportation of immigrant communities.

Abo attended this year’s Remember and Resist: Day of Remembrance. “It’s really important to open up [about wartime incarceration], and what happened to us is happening again, with the immigration detention centers all over the United States,” Abo said.

Now Shimizu and other survivors speak at schools, sharing their experiences with students. “Most of the kids weren’t aware that this even happened because all the textbooks say is we were incarcerated, but not the details, ” Shimizu said. “It proves that we have to pay attention to what the government does and if there are things that you think are wrong, you can’t be silent.”

