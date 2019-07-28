Dear Carolyn

DEAR CAROLYN: My children have serious food allergies. I have had difficulty educating and bringing my in-laws on board with our way of managing their food choices.

I recently found out from my sister-in-law that my in-laws have been saying they think I am making up my children’s allergies. I am beside myself. My husband stated he is angry, but is unsure of what action to take. If he says something to my in-laws, it puts the relationship with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law at risk. But my children are not safe around them, and I feel humiliated at their accusations. I find myself directing anger toward my husband — not expressed to him yet — just because it’s his family. Is it on me to just deal with this while being hypervigilant around my in-laws? I feel I need a better plan.

— M.

DEAR M.: You certainly do. Arrogance like that of your in-laws puts kids in emergency rooms, if not the ground. Therefore, your husband’s hesitation demonstrates misguided priorities at best — at worst, betrayal of his spouse and kids — so you have grounds to be full-on angry at him.

So here’s where this puts you: Your husband acts on this, now, or you do.

First conversation is with the sibling and spouse to say how grateful he is for the truth about what his parents are saying — and how sorry he is that he’s going to have to risk betraying their confidences to talk to his parents about this.

Second conversation is with his parents, to say their attitude about the kids’ allergies made its way back to him; to say he is horrified by it; to say this kind of defiance kills children; to say will he not allow his kids to spend time with anyone who fails to respect their dietary requirements; to say that if they don’t respect you, they don’t respect him, and he will not stand for it. Your husband draws this line with his folks, or you do. Soon.