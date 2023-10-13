Reader perspective

Old downtown Redmond 一 and particularly one of my favorite Japanese restaurants, Monma Grill of Tokyo 一 is home to some of my most comforting childhood memories. Over the years, I’ve watched the area change tremendously and have even had the opportunity to become part of those changes. But an unexpected twist of fate put me back in touch with the spot where Monma used to be, and I’m still optimistic about Redmond holding on to its small-town charm.

I was born and raised in Eastern Washington and am part Japanese. This meant that whenever my family would visit the Greater Seattle area, we were compelled to seek out a Japanese food spot to get a little taste of home. One of our favorite spots back in the early 2000s was a Japanese yakiniku restaurant in downtown Redmond called Monma, which Ichiro himself reportedly used to visit.

More reader memories How downtown Redmond has changed over the years, as told by readers

The cook-it-yourself yakiniku restaurant was run by a Japanese family who my mom to this day says “had to be living there” as she recalls seeing laundry hung out to dry on the second floor of the restaurant. I myself was too young (roughly 10) to remember many details about the place, but I do recall enjoying cooking on the grill and can vividly picture walking around Redmond holding a parent’s hand. It’s a fond memory from my childhood full of excitement and comfort each time we visited Monma until it eventually closed.

Fast-forward to graduating from the University of Washington in 2013 and starting my first job hunt. I interviewed at Microsoft and other big companies on the Eastside, but one interview took me closer to downtown Redmond. I ended up getting the job at a small digital marketing firm located in Westpark Business Park and planted my roots in Redmond for the next five years thinking, “This feels right.”

Advertising

Over the five years I lived in Redmond, from 2013 to 2018, I saw it change before my eyes. As I started to get reacquainted with downtown Redmond, it was all surreal because the area felt familiar yet things were changing all the time. Restaurants and shops, like Frankie’s Pizza & Pasta, were closing and being redeveloped all around, bringing in new apartments, hotels and retail. The one-way streets through downtown were going away in favor of two-way streets, making the area more of an urban center.

Redmond’s Downtown Park was getting a face-lift, allowing those iconic red chairs to have more of a home within the park. Yet Monma’s old home still remained, and every time I’d pass by it, I’d smile and want to call my mom and tell her, “It’s still there, but there’s no laundry!”

Another five years go by to today, and I now work in Kirkland at a respected local real estate development firm, MainStreet Property Group. Now I myself am part of Redmond’s change on several projects, with the most recent being the mixed-use apartment complex, Porch + Park, right across from the new Downtown Park. And there’s still so much change happening in the area. The light rail is soon to come in. There are more food options popping up than ever before. And there are more places to live for those who are inspired to experience downtown Redmond as I have.

In a serendipitous turn of events, MainStreet recently acquired Monma’s old home and the project site is slated to become town homes. It’s bittersweet to drive or walk by and no longer see the familiar building that I can recall from my childhood, but every time I pass by I still get that same feeling of comfort I had so long ago. Downtown Redmond has grown up a little, but with it comes the flourishing of diverse and new experiences that others can cherish as their own personal story.

Though Monma is gone, the charm, walkability and that small-town feel are still there. Familiar but changed. And hopefully, someday we might once again see laundry hung up to dry at the site that used to be Monma’s.