In 1974, five years after the Stonewall riots in New York City, Seattle held its first Pride parade, with fewer than 200 people marching. Today, Seattle’sannual parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ communityis known as one of the largest in the country, often reaching up to 300,000 participants and spectators.

When we asked readers to share memories from their first Seattle Pride experience, responses spanned nearly that entire stretch of time.

Some experienced their first Pride in the 1970s. Others in the 2010s. For some, fear or hesitation shrouded the experience, while others could only describe it as joyful.

Here are some of the ways that Seattle remembers Pride.

This isn’t Phoenix in 1992

I was in college in 1992 in Arizona. I’d come out the year before. Phoenix was incredibly conservative, and there were real fears about the potential for violence if we held a Pride parade. The decision was made to hold a Pride event instead. I was beyond excited to experience being a part of a bona fide queer event.



It was held in a normally empty lot that had been fenced in with temporary screens; no one could see in or out. That didn’t deter my excitement. There was a security checkpoint entrance. Inside the fenced-in area there were maybe a dozen vendors and a bandstand. Attendance was sparse. In today’s climate, such an event would be sad, pathetic even. Back then, even the minimal attendance of an event with no Pride parade at all, even with that — I still had an amazing time. I felt free, I felt safe to hold my girlfriend’s hand and I was so flipping happy.



The next year, 1993, I attended the LGBT March on Washington. One million people in attendance. That was actually my first Pride march. I was gobsmacked, absolutely overwhelmed and felt euphoric to be in the majority. I felt safe, I felt powerful, I felt all the pieces of myself come together.



I spent the following 10 years working directly with LGBTIQ youth and was able to share the joys of Pride marches with many of them. I’m older now and not big on crowds, so my wife and I celebrate more sedately. We celebrate our 18 years of marriage, we celebrate actually having our marriage legally recognized in all 50 states, and we may also celebrate by making a lovely meal and having an afternoon nap.

— Christa Kriesel-Roth

Planning for an escape

As best I can remember, it was 1971. My partner and I were 26. The Stonewall riots had happened a couple of years before (1969). The event we attended was not a march as far as I can recall, but a Pride gathering in Occidental Park in Pioneer Square. I was very concerned for any harm that might come to us from anyone who objected to gay people gathering publicly so I insisted we sit at the very back of the crowd in case we needed to make a fast escape.

— P.C.

More than tolerated

My first Seattle Pride occurred in June 2011. I moved to Seattle from Southwest Ohio where Pride events at the time involved a few hundred people. While festive, events were small and not broadly supported by the local government, residents and religious groups. At Seattle Pride, I marched with a local company as a guest. I recall persons who identified as LGBTQ in my immediate vicinity were well outnumbered by persons who identified as heterosexual individuals, couples and families. For me, the presence of a broad representation of the local community meant I was welcome, part of the fabric of society and valued as a person. This experience juxtaposed feeling merely tolerated in my previous residence. Many thanks to the people of Seattle for building a yellow brick road leading to a hometown that is an Emerald City.

— William

A wedge that became a beam of sunlight

In 1974 I’d moved to Seattle’s Capitol Hill for my last couple quarters at UW, making my first Pride parade experience (as a bystander) in June 1975. Living in a shared apartment just a couple blocks east of Broadway, a group of friends and I walked to the corner and took in the experience and spectacle of our people being the focus of a parade. It was exhilarating! The joy, the costumes, the varied participants, the enthusiastic onlookers. None of us had ever been to a Pride parade before.

I continued to regularly attend parades through the later 70s, 80s and 90s, until I moved away from Seattle in 2000. Fast forward from 1975’s to 1980’s Pride parade, I became a parade participant. Stonewall Recovery Services’ executive director was a Pride parade co-chair that year. She invited board members to carry the “Welcome” banner. That banner was positioned right after the first group, Dykes on Bikes, rode down Broadway signaling the start of the parade. Being in the actual parade was even more inspiring than being an observer. Walking down Broadway, seeing all the people who’d gathered together for the event, feeling the positive energy of the crowd and participants — wow!

The next day, however, I received a phone call from my parents. An “anonymous caller” had reached out to them to share that their son had been seen carrying a banner in Seattle’s Pride Parade. “How does that make you feel?” the caller asked. My parents knew by then that I was out, but they hoped that information would remain closely held. Would I be participating in similar public displays going forward? How would this reflect on the family? Now age 70, I can look back on those early Pride parades, specifically the one in 1980, with some level of gratitude. While the “anonymous caller” seemed intent on driving a wedge between me and my parents, the opposite occurred. It created an opportunity for us to begin to talk openly about my life. Gradually, the intended wedge became a beam of sunlight.

— Matthew Hornyak

A lifetime goal come true (three times)

My first Seattle Pride experience was the first parade in 1977. I came out while living on Hood Canal in the mid-1970s. I didn’t think there were many other “guys into guys” around. One night, my boyfriend’s therapist took us on a tour of gay Seattle; first stop, The Mocambo. I was astonished!

In 1975, I was hired as a bartender at “The Mo.” My first shift was a packed Sunday brunch, and the favorite drink was a Ramos Fizz which I didn’t know. By the middle of my shift, I was told I was the worst bartender they had ever seen! Two years later, I was voted Seattle’s Best Bartender.

In 1977, I joined the march from Occidental to Westlake Park with a moderate number of people. We were all scared and were amazed to find the streets lined with people cheering and hanging out of windows. The weather was sunny and hot. At “The Mo,” my lifetime goal became to own a gay bar. With my husband Nathan Benedict, I have been very fortunate to have owned three of them! All these years later, I am the proud co-creator of Union Pride which is free and welcomes everyone!

— Steve Nyman

‘Will you be my mom?’

I marched in my first Seattle Pride Parade in 2003, one year after my daughter, Christa, came out as gay. I was hesitant to participate because this was all new to me. My support group friends from the Catholic Parents Support Group and Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays assured me that there was nothing to be afraid of and encouraged me to march. Christa came up from Portland to walk beside me, and the experience was exhilarating and life-changing. We were both moved to tears from the reaction on the sidelines; so much love and joy amidst the rainbows and hearts. One young person ran up to me, hugged me and asked, “Will you be my mom?”

—Janie Stevens

The right choice

It was the summer of 1990 and I had recently moved to Seattle. My apartment was in Belltown, but I spent a good deal of time on the Hill.

I met my first Seattle boyfriend at The Brass Rail. He was the “Ice Cream Man” who worked for a local ice cream producer, and I was his first boyfriend ever.

This parade was the first time I’d seen Dykes on Bikes and I was enthralled! I sat on top of the streetlight signal box at the QFC and waved. I think we wore lavender-colored gloves.

The whole mood was charged with political energy and righteous struggle. I was home, this was where I belonged, and I knew then that I had made the right choice to live in Seattle.

— Stephen Schwab

Marching in purple

It was 1979 and I’d just come out when I joined 300-ish people in the Gay and Lesbian Rights March from Freeway Park to Pioneer Square. “Pride,” “LGBTQIA” and rainbows were not yet part of the movement. Dykes on Bikes were not yet making their glorious entrance. There may have been banners and signs, but I don’t remember floats or vehicles. It was a march of people standing up for basic rights.

At 20, I may have been the youngest person there, and I was excited and anxious about marching with all these people who were older and more seasoned. Although the cause was serious, my most vivid memory is of how important it was to me to wear my baggy fuchsia overalls from Baby & Co. (very popular at the time) over a purple top, because shades of lavender and purple had long been considered gay/lesbian colors.

— Annie Gage

Thank you for calling me out

I was a Kent city councilmember and was invited to speak at our first Kent Pride Day. I told a story from the late 80s when I was just out of high school. I was on a work break and joking around inappropriately and offensively with some co-workers. A brave co-worker sitting at a different lunchroom table came over and said, “I am gay. Your conversation is hurtful and offensive. Please take it somewhere else.” I wish I could thank that person, as they shook me out of my unthinking adherence to a toxic culture of masculinity and helped me to reconsider what the world looks like from others’ point of view.

— Dennis Higgins

The PFLAG matters

My first Seattle Pride Parade was in 1996. I had joined Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays about a year prior, shortly after my husband came out as gay. It was a very challenging time, struggling to cope day to day and be a good parent to our two young children.

PFLAG was welcoming and supportive. At the time the organization was involved in a nationwide public awareness media campaign called Project Open Mind which was designed to correct mainstream heterosexual misconceptions and counter hate speech … PFLAG was selected to be grand marshal in the Pride parade. I designed the Project Open Mind T-shirts we would wear in the parade.

On parade day we were grouped near the front, and we proceeded along the Capitol Hill route lined with a boisterous cheering colorful crowd. When we got to the end, I joined the crowd and watched the rest of the procession, realizing that PFLAG had received an overwhelmingly loud and exuberant response! It suddenly struck me how important PFLAG was, and still is the LGBTQIA+ community.

— Leslie Wagoner

The love language of chocolate mints

My first pride parade walk was with a now-disbanded community chorus in the early 1990s. They had decided that too many groups were throwing out condoms to the crowds (a common thing back then). Instead, they had chocolate mints made with their logo on the wrapper. They were a hit! “Oh wow! A chocolate mint instead of a condom!” At the beginning point of the parade were the usual religious protesters with their ugly, hateful signs. For some reason, I mustered the temerity to walk up to one of them and offer him a mint. He stood there, unsmiling, not amused, but realizing how petty it was not to accept my offer. As he somewhat reluctantly took one, I smiled and told him to have a great day. As I moved on, I looked back to see him unwrapping his treat. Pride may be the language of love, but chocolate mints will certainly do in a pinch.

— Chris Vincent

Supporting love

It was 2012 when our family decided to march through the streets of Seattle in the Pride parade. Our granddaughter, Mari, was two years old and so excited to be in a big parade! We donned colorful clothes and decorated her wheelchair with rainbow-colored tissue paper flowers. She knew we were marching for our gay friends who at that time were hoping to be able to marry soon. She knew that “gay” was a word that meant relationship and love and happiness … a very good word. What a great day it was. We were all supporting love.

— Mary Ellen Haley

Seeing my clients relax

I was at one of the first marches. I lived on Capitol Hill, I was a bi woman surrounded by gay men and a few women, who were most of my community. I worked at Seattle Counseling Services for Sexual Minorities, running the day treatment program. (To be in Robin’s group you had to be “queer” and “crazy.”) And I loved seeing my clients relax around people who would accept them for both attributes. The March was amazing: seeing my community, being seen, being part of it. Enjoying the camaraderie, and the fun. I got involved with the Pride March organization for a while, borrowing a truck to move the dais and microphones to Volunteer Park for the speeches and party at the end of the march. When AIDS hit, I was saddened and heartened by all the support in the parade and the community. I ran an AIDS/Mental Health organization as a volunteer, and we had a place in the parade for a few years.

— Robin Shapiro





