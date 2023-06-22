What words and phrases do only people around Seattle use, and what exactly do they mean?

Every area has sayings that confuse visitors and make locals feel right at home — from Colorado hikers who conquer “fourteeners” to Boise, Idaho, area residents gathering for “potato drops.”

What are Seattle’s? Whether it’s opening small talk with “the mountain’s out,” complaining about the “Amazombies” on the bus or ominously referencing the Seattle Freeze, what sayings or words make up the Emerald City’s dialect?

We’ve covered Seattle’s unspoken rules, and now are creating a glossary of the city’s unique words and phrases. Help us identify and define them in the comments or the form below. Your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, may be included in a future story.