Pop, boom, whap. Yellow Wiffle-like balls fly across the courts as pickleball players dart back and forth on the blue concrete.

As the 10 a.m. sunlight filters through the trees at Miller Park, the six courts are already filling up. A mix of Friday morning regulars and new players shout out scores before serving, hoot in excitement as points are accrued and chat on the sidelines.

I was one of the people on the sidelines, trying to pick up a better sense of the game before interviewing a few instructors and players. As I took it all in, a group of three women asked me if I wanted to join their game.

“I’m just watching — I don’t have a paddle,” I explained, intimidated by the loud thwacks and speed of balls zipping through the air. I’d only played one loose-ruled game with friends before.

We have an extra, they offered helpfully.

“I’m really bad,” I tried.

“Oh, you’re not getting off that easy,” one of them joked as they handed me the paddle.

I was there to write a story about how to start playing pickleball — but apparently, when in the proximity of friendly pickleballers (that’s most of them, I’m told), it would be harder to not play, I thought as we began.

The sport’s accessibility, and the warm community that often surrounds it, is one of the reasons it’s become so popular, particularly since the pandemic, players say.

“Pickleball has been a lifeline for so many people — seniors and people who are new here,” said Jin Yoo, an ambassador who helps organize drop-in play at Miller Park. “I can’t think of another game where you can have an 80-year-old playing with a 20-year-old, and people who are retired, working from home, students. … it’s just a melting pot of all different levels.”

Interest in the sport, which started on Bainbridge Island in 1965, has spiked in recent years. Pickleball participation in the U.S. nearly doubled in 2022, reaching 8.9 million players, according to USA Pickleball. Last year, pickleball became Washington’s official state sport.

The staggering growth hasn’t come without controversy. Around Seattle, neighbors have issued noise complaints and tennis players report struggling to find court space. A 2022 city of Seattle survey found that both tennis and pickleball players are dissatisfied with access to courts. Sixty percent of tennis players surveyed said pickleball’s growth has affected tennis, now that courts must accommodate both sports.

But despite the fight for turf, many pickleball enthusiasts describe the social connections and physical activity they get from the game as invaluable. (In fact, two players I chatted with separately used the descriptor “life-changing.”)

If you want to see what the exploding sport is about for yourself, you could just stand near a game with neither equipment nor an idea of what’s happening — but there’s a better way. Here’s what coaches and players recommended for newbies.

Learn the basics at home

Before Frank Chiappone became the president of the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association, he started out the same way I did: an internet search on how to play pickleball.

He and Seattle pickleball instructor and referee Christina Vo recommend starting by looking up the basic rules and watching some YouTube videos before heading to the courts.

“You don’t need to know everything,” Vo said, but you want to be familiar with basics such as scorekeeping, how to serve and how “the kitchen” works (the non-volley zone near the net), for example.

Once you have a paddle and a ball — a solid beginner’s paddle can be purchased online or at a sporting goods store for less than $50 — get comfortable using them.

If you have access to a court and a pickleball buddy, Chiappone advises practicing hitting the ball over the net from different spots around the court. If you don’t, hitting the ball against a wall or back and forth with a friend in your driveway does the trick.

The idea is to avoid what Chiappone considers “the biggest frustration for experienced players” — when beginners “just can’t get the ball over the net.”

Take a clinic

If you’d prefer a structured introduction to the sport, you can find beginners’ clinics around the Greater Seattle area.

Tukwila resident Katrina Dohn got into pickleball after she “spontaneously signed up” for a clinic at a local community center. It helped her feel more confident, Dohn said, and from there, she got invited to drop-in games and a beginners’ league.

“I would tell people to just go check it out,” she said. “Be a little brave and talk to people you don’t know.”

Vo often finds herself telling beginners who want to play socially: “There’s so many clinics around Seattle, you don’t need private lessons right now.”

Vo herself leads free beginner clinics at High Point Community Center in Seattle. Her upcoming sessions in October now have waitlists, but she’s planning to hold more clinics in November and December.

To find the clinics closest to you, try checking your city’s parks and recreation department, community centers, local Facebook groups like Beginner Pickleball in the Seattle area or the pickleball websites playtimescheduler.com or timeforpickleball.com.

If you’re still stumped, reach out to info@seattlemetropickleball.com to get pointed in the right direction, Chiappone said.

Show up for drop-in play

Preparation is all well and good, but “nothing is better than just going out and playing,” Chiappone said.

Courts all over the Seattle area hold drop-in play where anyone — whether a single person or a complete group of four — can show up to join.

“It may take a little bit of courage on your part to step up and say, ‘Hey, I haven’t played before,’ ” Chiappone said, but, most likely, “somebody will take you under their wing.”

First, though, you’ll need to find a court. The website timeforpickleball.com provides a thorough list of drop-in play happening every day at indoor and outdoor courts in the Greater Seattle area, indicating location, time and cost, though many are free.

You’re likely to find some friendly folks wherever you land, but SMPA’s website lists courts that are recommended for beginners, including Shoreline Park, North Bellevue Community Center and Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center.

In Seattle, Vo recommends that beginners join in at Miller Park or at Delridge Community Center, among others.

Or, head to North Seattle’s Green Lake, “the absolute mecca for pickleball in Seattle” where you can “experience pickleball the way it’s supposed to be experienced with a big community and lots of people laughing,” Chiappone said. “But bring your patience because you’ll be sitting and waiting for a court for a while.”

Different courts and drop-in groups have their own systems, so when showing up at a new spot, just introduce yourself, say you’re a beginner and ask about how the court works, Vo said.

Still, there are some general tips to know for drop-in play:

Many courts use a paddle stacking system to form teams of four in a queue, with handles facing different directions to represent different levels: beginner, intermediate, advanced or expert. To join a game, put down your paddle on an incomplete pile, and when that stack reaches the top of the line — you’re up!

During drop-in play, teams generally play just one game up to 11 points, with the winning team ahead by at least two points. Then, rotate off the court if there are people waiting.

If a court isn’t reserved by a pickleball group, you may also be sharing with tennis players. In Seattle, city guidelines dictated that unreserved courts can be used on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a 90-minute time limit.

Don’t walk through or right behind a live game. If your ball rolls into another court while a game is in progress, call out “ball” and let the players pause to grab your ball rather than charging into their court, Vo said.

You don’t have to suppress your competitive streak to play pickleball, but remember: For many, the game is a social activity. “It’s OK to be uber competitive, but do so in a way where you give your opponents the benefit of the doubt on calls,” Chiappone said.

One more thing: As you leave beginner territory, don’t forget what it was like to get started.

“As you get better and better, be kind to beginners,” Chiappone said. “Bring people in and play with them.”