Before the city now known as Redmond became Redmond, it was Salmonberg.

The Sammamish River was so abundant with salmon in 1871, according to the Redmond Historical Society, that the fish could be raked from the water. That river helped sustain Indigenous tribes who had lived there since time immemorial.

Owing to name preferences and family feuds among the first white settlers, Salmonberg then became Melrose, and finally Redmond, after Luke McRedmond, now recognizable to those visiting the park bearing his name.

Like its name, the Eastside city has evolved over the years, from a community barely large enough to incorporate, to a sleepy suburb, and what is today a fast-growing city of 76,000 people whose home is synonymous with tech innovation.

Redmond became a town in 1912, with the 300 citizens required by law — 299 on the community rolls, plus a recently born baby, according to HistoryLink.

The town slowly grew as new bridges across Lake Washington brought more people to the Eastside. Though still small, Redmond made its name in the region with traditions like Derby Days, which began in 1939 with a race to raise money for holiday decorations and athletic equipment for local schools, according to the Redmond Historical Society. The annual multiday event now features bike races, a carnival and live local music.

Advertising

By the 1960s, there were rumblings of the incoming tech boom. Aerospace companies like Rocket Research Co. (now Aerojet Rocketdyne) opened Redmond offices then and in the 1970s, and in 1983, Nintendo of America established its headquarters there, too. But perhaps the most consequential change to the city occurred in 1986, when Microsoft moved its offices from Bellevue to a 30-acre lot in Redmond. On the verge of offering its stock for the first time, the company took two days to move to the new space, enticing its 1,153 employees with perks like free soda (Diet Coke was the most popular) and a casual dress code.

With several rebuilds over the past three decades, the campus has grown to what almost feels like its own city for the approximately 47,000 employees who work there. Microsoft’s most recent modernization project has a targeted 9.2 million square feet of new and renovated office space.

As Microsoft grew, so did Redmond. The tech boom drew a more diverse population to the once mostly white city. Today, about half of all Redmond residents are people of color, and 42% were born outside the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

About 1 in 10 Redmond residents is from India, an influence seen in cricket games played in parks, a wealth of Indian restaurants and annual festivals like Holi.

Redmond also stands out in the region for its focus on climate sustainability; the city in 2020 set a goal to make city operations carbon neutral by 2030 and created a path to reduce emissions in the community by 89%.

The city faces challenges like those around the region, including growth and infrastructure, an increasing cost of living and rising rates of homelessness.

But anyone touring the campuses of Microsoft headquarters, listening to a Spanish radio station or shopping at an international grocery store can come to the same conclusion: Redmond is a far cry from Salmonberg.