In 1912, the population of a settlement on the Sammamish River reached 300 一 the number required for incorporation 一 and that settlement became Redmond.

Today, it’s the eighth most populous city in King County. More than 70,000 people, plus tech industry giants Microsoft and Nintendo of America, consider Redmond home.

Needless to say, the downtown looks quite different from how it did a century ago. We asked Redmond residents about the changes they’ve witnessed and their favorite memories of downtown over the years. Here are some of the stories they shared, lightly edited for grammar and length.

Change is the only constant

I’ve lived in Redmond over 40 years and have seen it change from comfortable to a stranger.

Some of my favorite memories of old Redmond are: in the summer, when the wild grasses were high in the empty lots downtown, my husband would take the kids and the dog down to the tickle grass and run and jump and hide in it! They loved doing that.

I will always see in my mind’s eye, the owl sitting on a post in a field on my way to the grocery store, and not far from that the most beautiful fox! That brought me so much joy, right in downtown Redmond! In the springtime, I would take the kids down to T & D Feed Store and look at the baby chicks. We loved going through the store looking at the horse tack and all the tools and gloves and interesting supplies for people working the land and their animals.

A trip to Munson’s grocery store was a regular event. More of a warehouse grocery, you marked your own prices on your items, and never worried about the kids being a bother. It was a family store.

In our very early years of living here, once in a while my husband would run down to the nine-hole golf course and squeeze a quick game in. That was where the town center is now. Vans restaurant was a favorite Sunday breakfast spot; that spot is now Sam’s Tavern, if still open.

I once envisioned all the little houses sprinkled around downtown as eventual little shops and restaurants, but instead they were replaced by multistory apartment buildings. The only constant is change.

— Wendy Engquist

From “Cheers” to Anywhere, USA

We moved to Redmond from New England in 1980 not knowing anyone. With a 2-year-old in tow, we chose Redmond because of its small-town feel — hoping it would be like “Cheers,” a place where everyone knows your name! We immediately liked the trees and open spaces, that good health care at Group Health was in town, that both public and private schools had good reputations, and was close to “big city” amenities in Seattle. It simply felt like a good place to call “home!” And it was so through the ’80s, ’90s and until 2010.

2010 was a tipping point for Redmond. The Growth Management Act of 1990 had laudable goals, and Redmond tried its best during GMA’s first 15 years to make good choices in an attempt to balance quality of life, the environment and the demand for economic growth. But by 2010, it was evident that Redmond city leadership catered to developers and business interests over the “common” folks who called Redmond “home.”

So what is missed? Flowerpots on every corner; T & D Feed Store with hatching chicks every Easter season; Bud’s Drive Inn for breakfast; Workshop Tavern on Leary Way with horses at its hitching post; stands of mature trees; sunny sidewalks; a feel of openness; ability to walk safely; a post office in downtown; two of the best Italian restaurants in King County (Il Bacio and Tropea) …

And what about today? A sterile downtown park, buildings that lack any architectural interest — indistinguishable from any other city: Anywhere USA!

[But the] connector trail to Riverwalk/Sammamish River Trail is great; that Ben Franklin store is still in business in the same location; the municipal campus abutting Riverwalk is spacious and a wonderful community gathering space for Derby Days and Redmond Lights.

— Rosemarie Ives, former mayor of Redmond

Fantastic pizza and more

Frankie’s Pizza & Pasta, formerly located at 16630 Redmond Way in downtown Redmond, was one of the first restaurants our family visited when we moved from Downers Grove, Ill., (a western suburb of Chicago), to the Eastside of Seattle in early 1999. Frankie’s remained a family favorite until it closed in October of 2016. The property had been sold (a hotel now stands on the site) and the owners Frank and Rhonda Curtiss decided to retire.

Many longtime residents of Redmond and surrounding areas loved Frankie’s, not only for the fantastic pizza and pasta, but for its cozy atmosphere and the warmth with which they were greeted by the Curtiss family and their staff. In addition, Frankie was very generous to community groups, frequently donating gift cards as prizes for school fundraisers.

In 2011, Frank Curtiss published a delightful cookbook called “Frankie At Home In the Kitchen.” It features beautiful color photos and anecdotes from Frankie about how and why the recipes came about, with tips on how to re-create them at home. My homemade renditions are never as good as what was served at the restaurant, but nevertheless, it’s a great book that reminds us of a special place.

— Mary Decker

A quiet haven before big change

We moved to the area in 1990. T & D Feed Store was a fun place to take the kids. Tiny yellow chicks for sale in the spring and rubber boots in the fall. A quiet haven representing Redmond’s roots, in a town that was beginning to make big changes.

— Andrea Davis

At a crossroads

I brought my family to the first Festival of Colors celebration at the site which would become our Downtown Park. The ground was muddy and the air was crisp, and we were in the middle of the crowd of hundreds of people as bursts of colored dust burst around us. It was a welcoming and warm event.

Redmond was founded as a crossroads, and we are still a crossroads community. Now our crossroads are cultural as we continue to attract and welcome people from all over the globe.

— RS Leavitt

The last stop before the countryside

My memories go way back; my family moved to Kirkland in 1961. I remember going to the Turkey House restaurant for our LWHS Senior Skip Day and shopping at Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames, which I’m so happy is still there. I remember Redmond feeling like the end-of-the-line before the absolute countryside started.

Its small, old downtown shops area is pretty cute and thank goodness it’s still there, with all the building of huge apartment complexes going on! The Downtown Park (its actual name) is a great spot for hanging out and events, and the city is very good at providing multicultural events throughout the year. Living downtown we can walk to everything (two QFCs even). Access to Marymoor Park and the Sammamish River Trail makes for lovely walks and outings.

— Deborah Ferguson