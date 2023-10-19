The whole world is getting older.

Due to fewer births, increasing life expectancies as well as the aging of the large baby boomer generation, the elder population is growing fast.

In 2020, people 65 years and older in the U.S. reached 55.8 million, nearly 17% of the population, according to the 2020 U.S. census. That is up from 13% in 2010, making it the fastest growth rate in any decade in more than 100 years.

In Seattle, older adults make up about 12% of the population, up from about 11% in 2010.

As the older population expands, local advocates for older residents find their work is more pressing and faces new challenges in a rapidly changing society.

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but the World Health Organization created a list of eight interconnected domains to help identify the issues most pressing for older adults in their communities.

The domains include transportation, housing, outdoor spaces, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, community and health services, and communication and information.

Age-Friendly Seattle — a citywide initiative aiming to make the city more hospitable for people of all ages — is Seattle’s answer to the call for a global age-friendly movement.

The initiative, led by program manager Dinah Stephens, is a sort of connective tissue linking programs, organizations and efforts to support older adults in their communities.

As the WHO’s eight domains indicate, the issues that affect older people are myriad, interconnected and large in scope. Things like “transportation” and “housing” are multifaceted and complex, but there are a lot of people in Seattle working on these issues.

In Capitol Hill, a home for queer older adults is prioritizing isolation; in the Chinatown International District, advocates are focusing on safer streets; in South Seattle they’re bridging cultural gaps among their diverse community.

“There are so many issues that go into creating an age-friendly city, I think it can be hard to find a starting point and avoid feeling overwhelmed,” Stephens said.

But she doesn’t feel overwhelmed yet.

“I feel excited,” Stephens said, noting the abundant goodwill she sees for supporting older adults’ needs.

What does an elder-friendly neighborhood look like?

Imagine a community where everything you need in your daily life is within a short, safe walking distance — food, work, health care, friends, banking, activities — where the streets are well-lit and the sidewalks well-paved, where there are places to gather and neighbors who check in on you.

This is what it might look like when the WHO’s age-friendly domains work in concert to make a community safe and healthy for elder residents.

“There are communal spaces for social engagement,” said Stephens. “Intergenerational teams are created and work environments where older adults can continue to contribute their skills and expertise. Younger folks can benefit from that mentorship and learning.”

But most cities aren’t designed to accommodate seniors.

Seattle is more senior-friendly than many U.S. cities, according to the AARP’s Livability Index, which uses factors similar to the WHO’s criteria for elder-friendly communities — housing, transportation, environment, health, engagement, opportunity and neighborhood amenities.

Age-Friendly Seattle has found that older adults express a particular love for the city’s parks.

Seattle scores a 60 out of 100 on the index, compared to the national average of 50, but there are still challenges to aging safely and comfortably in Seattle.

“Seattle is by no means perfect,” said Stephens. “But we are doing above average when compared to other cities in most areas. I think housing might be the exception. But across the city needs really vary for older adults.”

South Seattle, Chinatown International District and the First Hill neighborhoods have some of the highest concentrations of residents over 65 years of age. These neighborhoods are demographically and culturally very different from each other, and issues like housing, transportation, and safety impact the elder adults in those communities in different ways as well.

With that in mind, organizers assess the particular needs of the elders in their neighborhoods to create places to support residents from birth to old age, because as Stephens says “aging is something we all have in common.”

Building a community for LGBTQ+ elders

“When LGBTQ+ people are older, they’re more likely to go back into the closet,” said Judy Kinney, executive director of GenPride, a Seattle nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQIA+ older adults.

This month, GenPride, along with Community Roots Housing, will open Pride Place, an affordable and affirming housing complex designed specifically for LGBTQIA+ elders in the heart of Capitol Hill, nearby the older-adult-dense First Hill neighborhood.

“I’ve been doing this work for a long time,” Kinney said. “I would say it’s between 70% and 80%, of the people I talked to … [are] moving in because they’re closeted where they’re living now.”

Social isolation is a pressing issue for all older adults, but it’s worse for LGBTQ+ elders, according to a 2015 University of Washington survey by GenPride founder Karen Frederiksen Goldsen. When they move into new communities or residences for older people, some hide their identities rather than risk intolerant attitudes or violence.

Pride Place is GenPride’s answer to that problem, as well as a few others.

“I think aging has the potential to be the most radical time in our lives,” said Kinney. “I’m a pot stirrer. I don’t accept things as they are. I think queer folks, that’s who we are, we stir up things as they are. We take great risks of losing our families to be ourselves, and I think that’s a central tenet of pride. We’re resilient, and we’re proud because of the things we’ve lived through and want to be ourselves. We should be more of that as we get older, not less.”

Pride Place is also designed for accessibility, with older adults in mind. All 118 units are ADA accessible and 20 units have additional accommodations specifically for wheelchairs, like lower kitchen counters, wider doorways and a roll-in shower. There are laundry machines on every floor, a health center on-site and a community center on the ground level where residents can enjoy meals, connection and activities.

Units will range from $730 to $1,460 per month for a one-bedroom and $680 to $1,150 per month for a studio, based on unit sizes and income levels.

In Capitol Hill, rents average around $1,550 and there are about 466 subsidized housing units per 10,000 people, according to AARP data.

For a home to be truly friendly to older adults the surrounding neighborhood needs to be safely walkable (many older adults have vision or mobility issues), with easy access to daily amenities like groceries and social activities, said Stephens.

Capitol Hill scores a 68 out of 100 on the AARP’s Livability Index, scoring particularly well on transportation and access to activities, parks and health care. The neighborhood is also 70% white and fairly expensive, which means some older residents may not feel at home.

“Capitol Hill is the LGBTQ+ heart of Seattle. Yet, for [many] elders living on Capitol Hill it’s [too expensive]. So, [for] queer trans people of color to access Pride Place [they] have to travel,” said Kinney.

“That’s one reason why we are anticipating and preparing to serve people where they are throughout the county,” she said, citing partnerships with organizations serving LGBTQ+ people of color like POCAAN and Entre Hermanos. “The Hill hasn’t always been everyone’s in that sense.”

A diverse community in South Seattle

Farther south at the SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in Rainier Valley, older adults can be found playing mahjong or beach volleyball, dining on soul food, learning Spanish, stretching in an exercise class, or participating in the celebration of a Jewish holiday.

The neighborhood — which scores a 60 on the AARP’s Livability Index, scoring particularly high on health (70) and engagement (63) — is one of the most diverse ZIP codes in Seattle, where roughly 36% of residents speak a language other than English at home and 28% were born outside the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

The neighborhood’s diversity drives the programming at the center, said Lynda Greene, the interim executive director of the center, who formerly served as its director for 12 years before retiring. The center offers Spanish language classes and has Spanish-speaking staff on-site, and also tries to incorporate cultural events and activities into its daily work and décor.

“We believe in having authentic conversations [and relationships],” she said. “It is a principle in which we operate here at the center. Part of that is getting to know other cultures.”

That means celebrating Hanukkah for their Jewish clientele, providing cultural meals for their Latino and East Asian community members and sometimes simply hosting cross-cultural conversations.

“We do what we need to do to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome here because we really are one big happy family most of the time,” said Greene. “We know that we are the most diverse community. … It’s very important to us that we recognize that, we appreciate it.”

Serving immigrant communities in Chinatown International District

When Boliver Choi, director of the Sunshine Garden Chinese Senior Community Center at the Chinese Information & Service Center in the Chinatown International District, imagines an ideal elder-friendly community, it’s one that considers different cultural needs of the community’s elders.

“Different cultures have different cultural needs,” said Choi.

He imagines a community that might include a Chinese acupuncturist, a Vietnamese temple or church, restaurants serving Russian cuisine, social services in multiple languages — all within walking distance.

Since CISC primarily serves immigrants who speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Russian and Spanish, the needs of its communities tend to include translation services, finding cultural amenities, connecting with far-flung family members and, for some, staying safe amid racist violence.

During the pandemic, in the CID — which scores a 63 on the AARP’s Livability Index, scoring particularly well on housing (92), transportation (73), and neighborhood amenities (78) — many local businesses closed down and hate crimes against Asian American Seattleites were on the rise, so safety became a primary concerns for older adults at CISC’s Sunshine Garden center, Choi said.

After several home invasions targeting Asian Americans in Seattle, CISC partnered with the Seattle Police Department for a community safety meeting in September.

“Pretty much after dark they don’t come out,” said Choi. “Seniors are really vulnerable. They don’t want to take the chance. … People prefer to stay home. They don’t come out unless they have a group of friends coming together.”

To support elders, Sunshine Gardens makes calls to check on elder clients, provides social activities, like staff-guided tours at the Seattle Aquarium and exercise classes, and also tai chi and Chinese calligraphy for its predominantly East Asian clients.

Still, all the programming in the world doesn’t make up for human connection. As Greene has noticed in working with elders across many different cultures at SouthEast Seattle Senior Center — everyone needs connection.

That’s where 90-year-old SESSC volunteer Pat Vazquez comes in. She’s the center’s official hugger. Her job? Making sure that every single person who walks in the door is offered a hug. For some, Greene says, it’s the first time they’ve been touched by another person in several days.

As today’s young people grow older, Greene worries that isolation and disconnect may only grow because of the distancing effects of technology.

“They’re so involved in the technology of developing and forming relationships, that they tend to forget that they are people and we lose sight of the human being,” she said. “That really concerns me, that really, really concerns me.”

That’s why when Greene envisions a more elder-friendly world, she believes it could be made possible with what seems like a simple enough effort — getting to know our neighbors.

“Introduce yourself, get to know your neighbor, check on them,” she said. “Human relationships are vitally important to the quality of life any person can live. And each generation has something to offer to the previous generation. … What do we need to do to ensure that these relationships can continue?”