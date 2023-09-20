Positively PNW

The day before Stacey Day, 45, was supposed to pack up her family, two horses and two dogs after a six-day July vacation in Long Beach, she noticed one of her dogs was missing. Juneau, a nearly 3-year-old Doberman, had disappeared.

Day’s family lived on a farm in Arlington, over 217 miles away. How was she supposed to find Juneau, a dog she loved like a family member, before leaving town?

“I panicked about what to do,” Day said.

She called veterinarians in the area, the sheriff and animal control. She posted on every Facebook group associated with Long Beach.

Within hours of those Facebook posts, the people of Long Beach sprang into action. Strangers offered their time, their expertise and their homes to give Day a place to stay while she searched. The community banded together to help track and find Juneau — and, 18 days later, they did, on an island in the middle of Willapa Bay.

A wild June chase

On Aug. 1, Juneau, or “June,” pushed open a door in the Seahorse Acres rental house when the family left for a day trip to Astoria, Ore. Witnesses later told Day they saw Juneau running south on Highway 103 as if she were chasing the family car.

“People tried to run at her and stop her,” Day said, “but she was so out of her element she wouldn’t come. She kept going over 10 miles.”

Advertising

Day and her family looked for Juneau until dark fell. They even stayed an extra day in Long Beach, but came up empty-handed. The family headed home to Arlington without Juneau. Day drove over four hours back to the coast the next day.

“The other animals were at home and happy, but Juneau wasn’t,” Day said. “She was out there somewhere. I had to go and get my dog.”

She brought along her other dog, Dungeness, or “Dungie.” The white English Staffordshire was Juneau’s best friend.

Tara Zimmerman, 67, offered Day and Dungie a room in her Long Beach house. Aside from hosting the pair, Zimmerman had some especially helpful skills: tracking and survey experience from her previous work as a biological science technician at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and familiarity with skittish and evasive dogs from her days as a Humane Society dog trainer. So, when Zimmerman saw Day’s Facebook post, she knew she had to help.

The two of them along with Dungie knocked on doors and searched backyards. They plastered posters around town. Posters are the most important thing with a lost animal to “keep that dog in front of people’s eyes,” Zimmerman said.

After two days of no sightings, Juneau’s trail went cold. Day was ready to go home to Arlington when she got a phone call from some commercial clammers who had seen a Doberman running up and down Long Island, an uninhabited wildlife refuge in the middle of nearby Willapa Bay.

Advertising

The clammers had seen a dog pacing up and down the island three or four times. One took a video of it and sent it to Day.

The video was grainy and hard to make out, but according to Day, “There was no doubt that it was a Doberman pinscher running up and down those cliffs out in the middle of this 8-mile island wildlife refuge,” Day said.

Day and Dungie raced to the marina, where the clammers took her out to the spot where they saw Juneau. She wasn’t there. Still, Day waded out to the island with a spare sweatshirt with her smell on it and some dog food. Before she’d gone on the boat, Zimmerman told Day to place those items there to show Juneau she was there.

“I was exhausted and soaking wet,” Day said.

Yet, she asked if she could tag along when the clammers set out at dawn. They agreed.

As sunrise broke all around Day in pinks and oranges while on a stranger’s boat on glassy Willapa Bay, it was beautiful, but there was no Juneau in sight. Still, at least Day knew this was where she was.

The problem now became getting the beloved family dog home.

Accessing the island

According to Zimmerman, daily tides impede access to Long Island. When the tide is in, the island is accessible by boat, but it’s impossible during low tide when the shallow water exposes the mud flats. The ground is a wet, unreliable mess of sucking mud.

Advertising

“You step on [the mud flats] and it’s up to your knees,” Zimmerman said. “You can’t walk out there.”

Juneau walked on those mud flats. Zimmerman estimated she trekked 10 miles out from the shore to the island.

To reach her, Day determined she needed her kayaks and her family’s help. She drove home up U.S. Route 101. At Elma, 83 miles away from Long Beach, her phone rang. Someone saw a Doberman trotting along 101 on the mud flats headed south.

Day flipped a U-turn and called Zimmerman, who said she “sprang out of bed.”

The calls kept coming in.

“In the course of the next 20 minutes, I probably got 50 phone calls telling me they saw a Doberman,” Day said. “All the cars were pulling over and calling me on that windy part of the 101.”

Zimmerman arrived before Day at the part of the freeway closest to the island, exactly where the callers said Juneau was.

Sponsored

“It was an odd sight to see this Doberman in the middle of a mud flat in a tidal bay,” Zimmerman said.

By the time Day arrived 45 minutes later, Juneau retreated back to the island. Zimmerman and Day watched Juneau with binoculars. She settled on a grassy knoll, sunned herself and took a nap. Day took off her shoes and tried to walk to Juneau. She made it 10 feet before she decided walking was impossible.

“It was such an exhilarating relief that she was OK,” Day said. “There was hope again.”

The next morning, Day and her dog Dungie ate breakfast on the roadside near where Juneau wandered yesterday. She watched the black speck of Juneau on the island for three hours, unable to reach her.

Then, Juneau ran down to the shore of the island, running back and forth, howling and barking.

“Maybe she caught my scent,” Day said. Dungie then started “making crazy howling noises.”

Advertising

As if she’d heard her friend, Juneau appeared on the mud flats headed toward Day and Dungie.

“The speck got bigger and bigger and then she was 30 feet in front of me,” Day said. But, the sound of the traffic, Dungie’s barking and Day’s attempts to coax her spooked Juneau. Lost dogs don’t often respond well to their names being called because they associate it with being chased, Zimmerman said.

Juneau walked slowly back to the island until the tide rushed in, forcing her to swim the rest of the way.

“I wasn’t sure she was going to make it,” Zimmerman said. “You could see the stress in her.”

That evening, Day’s family arrived as the tide was going out. Day and her teenage son, Mason, set off to the island in kayaks to place more food and scented clothes for Juneau. They trudged through mud and rocks to the shore. Juneau appeared, then darted away.

“She had to be watching me from the trees,” Day said.

Advertising

Right as they were about to push off back to shore, Juneau appeared again, walking in the opposite direction. Day didn’t want to scare her off like the day prior. She couldn’t call Juneau’s name for fear of spooking her.

“Then I remembered the call I make on the farm to open a can of food for the animals,” Day said. “I call ‘kitty, kitty, kitty’ and all the animals on my farm know that means food.”

She made the familiar call and Juneau whirled around. Day and her son watched from their kayaks as Juneau “barked and whined and cried on the hillside.”

Day texted Zimmerman: “What do I do?”

Zimmerman’s advice: “Sit down, stay quiet, and let her take her time.”

Day sat on the edge of the shore in the marsh grass. Mosquitoes swarmed. The sun was setting, the tides shifting. Day opened a pack of smelly liverwurst and covered her hands in it.

“Oh my god, Mom, she’s right there,” Mason said from the kayak.

Advertising

The grass behind Day rustled and then Juneau’s nose was in Day’s hand.

“She was in my lap wiggling back and forth, crying and crying, and eating everything in sight,” Day said. Day had loaded the kayak up with a variety of food. “I gave her a whole rotisserie chicken.”

With some light coaxing, Day loaded Juneau onto her kayak. Mason took the bulk of the supplies in his kayak. Day paddled slowly through the near-darkness to the shore, her dog in her arms. They saw Day’s husband flashing the car’s headlights on their approach.

A small crowd of people had gathered. Zimmerman was there. Other Long Beach residents snapped photos. They loaded Juneau into the car. Day posted to the Facebook groups that they did it — Juneau was safe.

The next day, the family went out for lunch with Juneau and Dungie. People kept coming up to Juneau to say hi, to share that they followed all of the updates. Store clerks told Day they couldn’t believe Day had gotten her back. The whole town knew she’d been found.

“It was the most incredible feeling,” Day said. “I have so much respect and love for the people in that town.”

Safely back at home in Arlington, Juneau got “bed privileges for a week,” Day said.