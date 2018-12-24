Whether you're the one grieving or close to someone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, it's important to acknowledge the loss, say grief counselors.

As you’re keenly aware, it’s the holiday season: lights, tinsel, bows, candles, “have a very merry/happy/holly-jolly” songs piping though the speakers in your local grocery store.

Local help King County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747

The Healing Center: 206-523-1206

Providence Grief Support Services: 206-320-4000

The Dougy Center in Portland: dougy.org

But what if all that makes you shudder? What if everything about the holidays reminds you of the person you love who has passed away and isn’t around for the dinners and the chuckles and the gifts? What if you’re grieving someone this holiday season and the presence of their absence is everywhere?

You’re not alone.

“Holidays can magnify the loss of a person who’s not there anymore,” said Caitlin Koch, clinical director of The Healing Center, a grief-support nonprofit in Ravenna. “There’s a cultural expectation about what holidays look like, who you spend them with, expecting everyone to be happy, joyful, cheerful. It’s hard for some people to put on a front of joy when they feel burdened by grief.”

January is typically the Healing Center’s busiest time of year. Usually, it hears from 10-20 people a month looking for grief counseling. After the holidays, Koch said, that number quintuples: “After missing a loved one during the holidays, people look for help.”

Not feeling very cheerful when it’s a cultural imperative to be merry can pile another layer of discomfort on top of the holiday parade. “There’s second-guessing, guilt, anger,” said Ross Robinson, grief support services manager at Providence Hospice of Seattle. “There’s a sense of: ‘How can I possibly feel angry at this time of year when I’m supposed to be happy?’ It’s feeling bad for feeling bad.”

This year, Robinson and his 17-member staff at Providence are grieving, too. Rex Allen, the longtime leader of their team (which serves Olympia, Snohomish and King counties), died suddenly of a heart attack in bed in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2017. Allen had worked in hospice for decades, Robinson said, and combined deep sensitivity with a gently macabre sense of humor. He gave Dia de los Muertos-themed gifts to his staff for Christmas and used to bring a huge, stuffed, plush elephant to grief-therapy groups as a prop, asking if anyone wanted to talk about “the elephant in the room.”

“Rex was a huge influence in our identity,” Robinson said. “It’s hard to parse out anything in our program that isn’t Rex.”

Allen’s husband, Vince Healy, said he’s grieving this year, but is grateful to have learned “tons and tons about grief from Rex.” When they met, neither was a stranger to grief: Both had previous partners who had passed away. They first became acquainted while volunteering with the Shanti Project, a nonprofit that supports people affected by AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses. “I’m very aware of my grief and vocal about it,” Healy said. “To ask what it’s like would be like asking a fish what it’s like to be in water.”

The question, Healy said, is “how to move beyond the close orbit of grief.”

He joined a running club, volunteers for Meals on Wheels, tries to be social when he feels like it and doesn’t beat himself up when he doesn’t. “Slowly, I am growing toward people and situations that are life-giving to me,” he said. “I have to do things to crowbar myself out of long days at the office, to not get stuck.”

For Patricia Cooley, navigating grief this season involves a Christmas tree — the one she put up last year, before her husband, Dale, died. It’s still standing.

Dale passed away a few days after Thanksgiving 2017. The progress of his cancer “went kind of fast,” she said. They got the call about his diagnosis on Valentine’s Day and by autumn, when the couple realized Dale wasn’t long for this world, they put up an early Christmas tree in their Maple Valley home around Halloween.

“We decided we were going to have Christmas every day,” Cooley said. After Dale died, and after Christmas was over, she decided to leave the rotating, artificial tree as a kind of memorial to her husband, dusting it and cleaning the lights from time to time. “When people came in and out of the house,” she said, “I’m sure they thought it was nuts: ‘Why is this Christmas tree still up? It’s July!’ But there’s no wrong way to grieve. There’s no guidebook. You do what you have to do.”

Robinson echoed that sentiment. “Each grief,” he said, “is unique.” During the holidays, for example, some people make a point to decorate and some don’t, some make the deceased’s favorite recipe for a holiday dinner while others eat takeout, some people buy a ceremonial gift for their loved one and donate it to charity while others opt out of the gift rituals altogether.

Expressions of grief are variable, but everyone (Robinson, Koch, Cooley, Healy) agreed on one thing: It’s important to acknowledge the loss, whether you’re the person grieving or a person close to someone who’s grieving.

“It’s the lack of acknowledgement that hurts most,” Healy said. “Say something even if you don’t know what to say. You can just say: ‘I heard your terrible news and I wish things could be different.’ If someone garbles a condolence, the intent is there, they tried — making a faux pas is less hurtful than the 100-percent guarantee of hurt when you say nothing.”

Koch, who studied children’s grief before joining The Healing Center, said adults and children often need to revisit their trauma. Adults tend to talk about it. Kids tend to play about it.

“Children will play in our sandbox, burying and digging up a person again and again,” she said, “or crash toy cars together if there was a car accident.” Koch once worked at a children’s hospital counseling kids who were in a car when it was hit by a train, killing their father. The children wouldn’t talk to the police, she said — but one started spontaneously replaying the event with a train set, which helped officers figure out what had happened.

Cooley, whose Christmas tree is still up and rotating, said the most important thing for people who are grieving is to be kind to themselves — whether that means declining invitations to holiday parties or throwing a big party honoring the loss. “Don’t let anybody define your grief,” she said. “Don’t judge yourself the way the rest of the world might.”

And advice to people near others who are grieving? “Take cues,” Cooley said. “Be a good listener. And don’t be afraid that saying something is going to remind them of the loss. We’re already thinking about it.”