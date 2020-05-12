Stay-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus have canceled virtually all large events for the foreseeable future. While this has had huge impacts on everyone, high school seniors, especially, are reeling as milestone events like prom and graduation are no longer happening in person.

But that’s not to say that they’re not happening at all. Across the country, people are putting on unique versions of these events. “The Office” actor John Krasinski hosted a star-studded online “prom,” last month, and on May 16, a special televised graduation for the Class of 2020 will feature speakers such as Barack Obama, Reign FC and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and more.

Hundreds of sad high school students from Tacoma Public Schools and Bellevue High School have also started petitions asking their administrations to postpone graduation ceremonies to later in the year instead of canceling them outright.

Amid all this, we want to know: What are high schoolers in the Seattle area doing for prom and/or graduation this year?

Are you doing anything special to take the place of canceled proms? Families, what are you doing to commemorate your seniors now that in-person graduation ceremonies have been canceled?

Tell us in the form below and we may contact you for a future story.