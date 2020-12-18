It’s gonna be a very rainy and cold weekend, but that’s nothing new for Seattle in December. If the SAD is really hitting you, check out these activities you can do this weekend, and hopefully some of them will help lift your spirits.

Eats and drinks

Gather your household for an age-old Norwegian tradition this holiday season: making lefse.

Try these three Seattle spots for festive takeout splurges — surf, turf and food for the soul.

Get in the holiday mood with these instructions for how to make a gingerbread house from scratch.

Make a batch of these peppermint patties, which you can package up, and give away, or eat yourself.

Find something new to eat from this list of restaurant openings in Greater Seattle.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Consider these three nonfiction titles to frame the year ahead as 2020 draws to a close.

Vote for which book you want to read next for Moira’s Book Club and find out how you can join the next discussion.

Movies and TV

Watch the late, great Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in Netflix’s stellar version of playwright August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Looking for a new Christmas movie to stream? Check out our six snapshot reviews of Netflix’s latest holiday releases.

Fall in love again with “The Railway Children,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Holidays

Watch ACT Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” and “Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas!” to bring holiday-show spirit to your homes this year.

If you’re on a tight budget this year, here are some low-cost ideas for presents for kids and adults.

From creative animal-themed displays at the zoo to fun arrangements across neighborhoods, see some holiday lights in the Seattle area.

And consider using some eco-friendly alternatives to wrapping paper.

Attend one of these holiday events in the Seattle area.

If you’re considering visiting Starlight Lane, the drive-thru holiday lights display at Lumen Field garage, here’s what our reviewer thought of the display.

Outdoors