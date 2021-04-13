As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Washington state has gradually moved through Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” The plan has three phases and is focused on regions rather than counties. As of late March, the state had progressed to Phase 3, but on Monday, April 12, Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman, were ordered back to Phase 2.

Under the reopening plan, counties are evaluated every three weeks under different sets of criteria depending on their size. Counties can go back to a previous phase if they do not meet the criteria. All counties will move down a phase if the statewide ICU capacity exceeds 90%. For a breakdown of these requirements, see Inslee’s website.

Read on for a list of what activities you can and can’t do in Phases 1-3 and a breakdown of counties where counties fall in the plan.

For the official guidelines and more information, visit the governor’s website or the state’s coronavirus website.

Activities and permissions for Phases 1-3

Social and at-home gathering size — indoor

Phase 1: Prohibited.

Phase 2: Maximum of five people from outside your household, limit two households.

Phase 3: Maximum 10 people from outside your household.

*A “household” is defined as individuals who reside in the same domicile.

Social and at-home gathering size — outdoor

Phase 1: Maximum of 10 people from outside your household, limit two households.

Phase 2: Maximum of 15 people from outside your household, limit two households.

Phase 3: Maximum 50 people.

Worship services

Phase 1 and 2: Indoor maximum 25% capacity.

Phase 3: Indoor maximum 50% capacity.

Retail stores*

Phase 1 and 2: Maximum 25% capacity, curbside pickup encouraged.

Phase 3: Maximum 50% capacity, curbside pickup encouraged.

*Includes farmers markets, grocery and convenience stores and pharmacies

Professional services

Phase 1 and 2: Remote work strongly encouraged, 25% capacity otherwise.

Phase 3: Remote work strongly encouraged, 50% capacity otherwise.

Eating and drinking establishments*

Phase 1: Indoor dining prohibited. Outdoor or open-air dining allowed, end alcohol service/delivery at 11 p.m., maximum 6 people per table, limit two households per table.

Phase 2: Indoor dining permitted at 25% capacity; Outdoor or open-air dining allowed, end alcohol service/delivery at 11 p.m., maximum 6 people per table, limit two households per table.

Phase 3: Indoor dining permitted at 50% capacity. Outdoor or open-air dining allowed, end alcohol service/delivery at midnight, maximum 10 people per table.

*Establishments serving only alcohol and no food remain closed.

Weddings and funerals

Phase 1: Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people. Indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are prohibited.

Phase 2 and 3: Ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are permitted and must follow the appropriate venue requirements. If food and drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply.

Indoor recreation and fitness establishments*

Phase 1: Low-risk and moderate risk sports are permitted for practice and training only in stable groups of no more than five athletes. Appointment-based fitness/training can occur for less than an hour per session with no more than one customer/athlete per room or per 500 square feet for large facilities.

Phase 2: Low- and moderate-risk sports competitions permitted (no tournaments). High-risk sports permitted for practice and training. Fitness and training allowed at maximum 25% capacity.

Phase 3: Sports competitions and tournaments allowed at all risk categories. Fitness and training and indoor sports permitted at maximum 50% capacity. Showers allowed.

*Applies to gyms, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools, indoor K-12 sports, indoor personal training, indoor dance, no-contact martial arts, gymnastics and climbing.

Outdoor sports and fitness establishments*

Phase 1: Low- and moderate-risk sports permitted for practice and training only (no tournaments). Outdoor guided activities including hunting, fishing, motorsports, parks, camping, hiking, biking, running and snow sports are permitted.

Phase 2: Low-, moderate- and high-risk sports competitions allowed (no tournaments). Maximum 200 people including spectators.

Phase 3: Sports competitions and tournaments allowed at all risk categories. Maximum 400 spectators allowed with capacity restriction depending on facility. Guided activities allowed without hard caps subject to restrictions.

*Includes outdoor fitness organizations, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails, outdoor campsites, outdoor K-12 sports, outdoor sports, outdoor personal training, outdoor dance and outdoor motorsports.

Indoor entertainment establishments*

Phase 1: Private rentals/tours for individual households of no more than six people are permitted. General admission prohibited.

Phase 2: Maximum 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply.

Phase 3: 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower. If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply.

*Includes aquariums, indoor theaters, indoor arenas, indoor concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor bowling, indoor trampoline facilities, indoor cardrooms, indoor entertainment activities of any kind and indoor event spaces.

Outdoor entertainment establishments*

Phase 1: Ticketed events only. Groups of 10, limit two households. Timed ticketing required.

Phase 2: Groups of 15, limit two households per group. Maximum 200 people including spectators.

Phase 3: Walk-up tickets allowed with restrictions. Maximum 400 spectators allowed with capacity depending on facility.

*Includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters, outdoor stadiums, outdoor event spaces, outdoor arenas, outdoor concert venues and rodeos

Other

Live entertainment is no longer prohibited but must follow the above guidance for the appropriate venue.

Long-term care facilities, professional and collegiate sports remain governed by their current guidance/proclamations separate from this plan.

Counties

All counties are in Phase 3 unless otherwise noted.