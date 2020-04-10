As we continue to quarantine under Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus “stay at home” order, there are still lots of fun activities you can do this weekend. Here are some of our top picks for things to do in your own home.
Movies
- Looking for some escapism? Need to get lost in a costume drama right now? Stream these movies for a hit of glorious outfit design.
- Hey Dinner at a Movie fans! Want to hang out with our food and movie critics? Read Dinner at a Movie, the Stay-Home Edition, watch “The Talented Mr. Ripley” this weekend over takeout from a local restaurant or a homemade supper, then join Bethany Jean Clement and Moira Macdonald at noon on Monday, April 13, for an online discussion.
- One of our staffers boldly decided to watch all nine “Star Wars” movies in a row. He lived to tell the tale, but he’ll spare you the trouble of taking on that daunting task. Instead, read Trevor Lenzmeier’s take on what more than 24 hours worth of “Star Wars” will do to a person’s psyche.
- If you’re not into “Star Wars” but are nonetheless looking to do a full movie marathon, our other staffers have a diverse variety of suggestions for their favorite movie franchises. So, fire up the TV and settle back on your couch.
- Need more ideas on what to watch? Catch Academy Award-winning “Parasite,” “Little Women” and other movies new to streaming services and video on demand this week.
Books
- There’s still time left to read “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney before Moira’s Book Club’s discussion next Wednesday at noon.
- Running out of books yet? Here are six new paperback picks.
- If you prefer to listen to your books instead, these selected audio books can provide some calm, inspiration or healing — whichever you need most.
Eats and drinks
- Former “MasterChef Junior” competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind shares a recipe for homemade hummus that you can make at home.
- Consider supporting your local wine shop, microbrewery and/or distillery, and pair your drinks with some local cheese, too. We have tips on where to start.
- Takeout can feed more than one person. Try one of our three great picks for Seattle-area “family meal” takeout options.
- Don’t like those suggestions? Consult our takeout and delivery list for ideas of where to get food depending on which neighborhood you live in.
- If you’re in a baking mood but are short on supplies, try this recipe for “wacky cake,” which doesn’t require any eggs, butter or milk.
Fun with the family
- Find some ways to help your kids learn about nature using your own yard or a neighborhood garden.
- Here’s a mix of virtual tourism and active, full-body fun to keep your kids happy (and out of your hair).
- As always, our Kids Corner offers a variety of stories about activities you can do with your kids!
Other activities
- It’s supposed to be nice and sunny this weekend. Get out of the house and go for a socially distanced run. With this essay about how he recently stumbled into (pun intended!) running, our UW football writer Mike Vorel hopes to inspire you to lace up your shoes.
- Your vacation plans may have been canceled, but here are eight places around the world you can tour virtually for a taste of a getaway.
- It’s no replacement for actual live-in-the-sweat concert going, but there are some great music streaming series to get you through the weekend.
- Myriad events have moved online, including fitness classes, conferences, education opportunities and more.
