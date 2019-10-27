DEAR CAROLYN: I am happily transitioning into my third trimester of a rainbow pregnancy [a pregnancy after a loss]. I don’t want a baby shower. I just moved to a new town, so no friends or family are within three hours of me; my family has been super generous with me my entire adulthood, and I don’t want to take anything more from them; a lot of people receive a lot of superfluous stuff at showers; people are already gifting me their secondhand baby items, which I love and are in great condition; after a previous miscarriage, the idea of my pregnancy being the center of attention freaks me out.

I don’t take issue with others who have loved their baby showers, I just don’t want one.

My husband, family, friends and co-workers think I am missing out on a key life-transition experience. They chastise me that babies are expensive, and that I’ll regret it later.

Am I just being a pill? Or is it perfectly fine for me to smile and say, “I’m not going to have a baby shower, but I’d love to get together with you!”

— Six Months and Counting

DEAR SIX MONTHS AND COUNTING:Your husband, family, friends, co-workers and any well-meaning others need to butt right out. Tell your husband explicitly, and ask him to get the word out to others on your behalf.

The pressure for you to say “yes” to a shower you don’t want would be inappropriate alone, but it is particularly frustrating when you’re clearly sorting out bigger emotional stuff.

Advertising

If you surprise yourself with second thoughts, there’s an easier remedy available than the preemptive stress of a grudging “yes”: a shower after the baby is born. Only if and only when you want it. A favorite-children’s-book theme would help head off superfluous stuff.

My condolences for your loss, and best wishes for a healthy birth.

DEAR CAROLYN: Hi, Carolyn. I’ve always dreamed of writing a book, one of the fictional-romance genre, using my personal memoirs as a basis — sexy, but not porn. I have enough plot to do a few books. There were many men in my life, as I married late.

My husband is very private and I am an open book. Since I am writing about myself, he doesn’t support the new career and wants me to consider writing something less controversial, like history, travel, cookbooks. My plan was to use an assumed name but even this doesn’t placate him.

This has been my dream for years and now he won’t even discuss it with me. Should I continue and publish without his knowledge, or is that like being unfaithful? My first book is almost finished but I’m in a quandary.

— Stymied

DEAR STYMIED: You’re looking at steep and unwelcome consequences regardless: publish quietly and lie by omission; publish with your husband’s knowledge and risk alienation; don’t publish and deny your dreams.

Advertising

Given the high emotional stakes, no one can or should tell you there’s a right answer. There is only what you can live with in relative peace.

That said, I hope you’ll think carefully about two things: First, it’s wonderful that you’re an “open book” and lived many sexy story lines; good for you. However, it would have been just as easy for you to write erotica without spelling out for your “very private” husband that you’re basically writing your sexual memoirs. It’s not dishonest to be discreet.

It’s a little late now, but you still can assure your husband, yes, that anything you write is a fictionalized account.

Second, you are under no obligation to compromise your artistic vision — and, again, this isn’t about avoiding consequences, it’s about choosing the ones you can live with. Maybe you’re ready to bare all and bear all. But a pseudonym and some conceptual airbrushing are reasonable accommodations for your husband’s concerns. Is he willing to meet you partway as well, giving up something he’d prefer in order to meet your needs? And if not, then does that change your math at all toward what you’re willing to give up for him?