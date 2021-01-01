2021 is here! Hopefully, you have a chance to take a breather this weekend as we ring in the new year. If you’re looking for some fun things to do in your home or community, check out the list below for food recommendations, activities and more.

New Year’s

From art projects to a new spin on resolutions, here are nine fun things you can do with your family.

Grab takeout from one of these restaurants open on New Year’s Day.

Thinking about hitting restart on your eating habits for 2021? Here are some do’s and don’t’s to prepare for.

Eats and drinks

Head to one of these four great spots to grab a scrumptious breakfast sandwich in the Seattle area.

Ring in the New Year with this recipe for Hsiao-Ching Chou’s Lucky 8 Stir-Fry.

Find some cooking inspiration from the champions of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Pick up one of these three new crime fiction novels.

Get excited for this roundup of 2021’s most eagerly awaited novels.

Find a book recommendation from Heart frontwoman and rock legend Ann Wilson.

Movies, music and TV

Outdoors and community