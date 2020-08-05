Editor’s Note: Welcome to our weekly feature called Seattle Dating Scene, featuring readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle. For our next feature, follow this prompt: In under 250 words, tell us an anecdote from the best or worst date you’ve been on.

Happy Anniversary, Tell Us Your Story

We asked readers to submit stories about how they met their significant others. Here are some of your success stories! (Answers have been edited for spelling and clarity.)

Judy and Allan

“The story of us finding each other speaks of a different era — before the centrality of the internet, before smartphones and dating apps, before Google knew everything, and when writing meant paper and pen, and the mail meant postal.

Planning to move out of town for a potential job advancement, I decided it would be fun to enjoy some Seattle sights with casual companions. I placed a short ad in Seattle Weekly, a physical news magazine, suggesting coffee and ‘no agenda.’ I ran the ad for one week only, and during that week, Allan decided to respond to some ads in the Weekly’s Eastside edition.

His introductory letter, penned by hand on 5-by-8-inch unlined paper, came to me through postal mail, forwarded in a brown envelope from the Weekly’s office. After a congenial but brief phone call (on corded phones), we agreed to meet at what was then the B&O Espresso on Capitol Hill.

On Sep. 12, 1992, I stood outside the B&O Espresso and looked for a man wearing a Daffy Duck T-shirt and jean jacket. We met, we sat and we talked, starting a conversation that has not lagged for 28 years. On July 8, we celebrated 26 years of marriage.”

— Judy Stone-Goldman

Martha and Greg

“In February of 1991, a friend who was a Navy musician said there was someone he wanted me to meet — they were ‘Star Trek’ watching buddies. My first response? A sarcastic, ‘Terrific.’

Not too long after that, I went to a gig that the Navy rock band was playing in Berkeley, California. The conversation with my now-husband Greg was comfortable; we discovered we both enjoyed flea markets and made plans to go the Marin City Flea Market the next day. We had a pleasant time enjoying the unseasonably warm day.

Our future as a couple was cemented a week or so later, when the Chinese New Year Parade and a rain storm caused Greg to be nearly an hour late to our date to go to a film festival.

Since the festival had already started, we attempted to go to three other movie theaters … all sold-out. We made the best of it, and ended up wandering around Fisherman’s Wharf, getting to know each other, and we were engaged seven months later. I never would have guessed I’d marry a sailor, and a tuba player at that, but two cross-country moves, four homes, two kids, two cats, two dogs later, and here we are. Naval Base Kitsap was Greg’s last duty station, and within a week of arriving in Washington 22 years ago, we knew we wanted this to be our permanent home. We just celebrated our 28th anniversary with a socially distanced trip to Walla Walla. And we still enjoy flea markets!”

— Martha Patterson

