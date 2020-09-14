Started a vegetable garden? Created a matchstick house? Learned watercolor painting?

For some of us, pandemic restrictions have led to personal projects we’d been putting off for years — or inspired bursts of creativity.

If that’s you, we’d like to know about it. Send us a photo of your pandemic project along with your full name and a brief description of your project, plus what inspired it and how it turned out, by Sunday, Sept. 27. We may publish it in a future edition of The Mix.

In the meantime, take a look at Seattle Times designer Stephanie Hays’ pandemic project, pictured here.

“My quarantine project was completing a Matchitecture kit and creating a house built out of tiny sticks of wood,” she said. “I decided to do the project because my brother and I had completed a similar project many many years earlier, where we built a windmill, so I thought it would be a fun, leisurely activity to do while stuck at home. The house took about five and a half months to complete, and I worked on it most weekends for a few hours. It took much longer than I had originally anticipated, but when I finally finished construction, it felt great! Right now the house just sits in my room and is in the background for all of my Zoom meetings, but I haven’t decided on a permanent location for it. It does make for great decor!”