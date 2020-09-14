Started a vegetable garden? Created a matchstick house? Learned watercolor painting?
For some of us, pandemic restrictions have led to personal projects we’d been putting off for years — or inspired bursts of creativity.
If that’s you, we’d like to know about it. Send us a photo of your pandemic project along with your full name and a brief description of your project, plus what inspired it and how it turned out, by Sunday, Sept. 27. We may publish it in a future edition of The Mix.
In the meantime, take a look at Seattle Times designer Stephanie Hays’ pandemic project, pictured here.
“My quarantine project was completing a Matchitecture kit and creating a house built out of tiny sticks of wood,” she said. “I decided to do the project because my brother and I had completed a similar project many many years earlier, where we built a windmill, so I thought it would be a fun, leisurely activity to do while stuck at home. The house took about five and a half months to complete, and I worked on it most weekends for a few hours. It took much longer than I had originally anticipated, but when I finally finished construction, it felt great! Right now the house just sits in my room and is in the background for all of my Zoom meetings, but I haven’t decided on a permanent location for it. It does make for great decor!”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.