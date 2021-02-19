Happy Friday! The snow is gone at this point, so get out into your community with these fun, socially distant things to do in the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Take a little day trip to try what our food writer proclaims might be the best pizza in Washington state. And take a small walking tour of the interesting, historic coal town that it’s in.

Head to Mercer Island for great teriyaki, pho and more neighborhood eats.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Brighten the dark days of winter with this recipe for a tart, versatile curd.

Let the good times roll with this recipe for oyster po’boys.

Outdoors

Seeking the Washington backcountry to avoid crowds? Know these tips before you go skiing or trekking through the snow.

If you’re planning to venture out to go snowshoeing or sledding this weekend — sorry, all the Seattle snow has melted by now, and you will have to drive to get to snow! — think about leaving your home early because Western Washington’s snow access points have seen some mad overcrowding issues this winter. Here are some ways the state could alleviate that situation going forward.

Find some gardening inspiration from these three smaller-scale, DIY Seattle gardens.

Community and arts