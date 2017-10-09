This recipe makes six — get 'em while they're hot.

Apples are very American. Their juicy, sweet fruits grow in abundance, even in not-so-welcoming temperatures. Without them, Colonial settlers would have had almost nothing to drink. But apple orchards provided food, cider and liquor.

The nonalcoholic cider we have today is only made possible with the advent of refrigeration, as in times past it would have quickly started to ferment. Aside from mulling and drinking, cider is great when added to desserts.

Hemp was also arguably a huge part of the survival of the Colonies, and if America wants to keep growing with the times, there will have to be a reconciliation with the plant and its past. People used hemp smoke for asthma and pain back then, and we’re going to use it for that now, in edible form. Here’s a recipe originally seen at The Faux Martha.com.

Baked apple cider doughnuts

Makes six doughnuts, with 10 mg estimated THC per doughnut

½ cup cake flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons cannabutter*

⅓ cup reduced cider

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 egg

1 tablespoon cinnamon, ground

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla pod, seeds reserved for something special

Half of a freshly grated nutmeg berry

Half of a whole nutmeg berry

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground clove

2-3 cracked cardamom pods

1 star anise pod

Powdered sugar for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour ¾ cup of cider in a small saucepan and simmer with only the whole spices from the list. In about 25 minutes it should be reduced to ⅓ cup. Strain and allow to cool. Once it’s dropped down from near boiling but is still warm, stir in cannabutter to gently melt. Then stir in honey, put aside.

Mix all dry ingredients and spices together. Make a well in the center and crack in the egg. Give it a light stir to break the yolk, and begin to add the liquid while you mix with a spatula.

Once the batter has come together, scoop the contents into a zipper bag or pastry bag. Pipe into a doughnut pan, it should just fill it, and bake for 10 minutes, rotating after half the time. If a toothpick comes out clean you can take them out, but don’t bake for more than 2-3 extra minutes to maintain a moist texture.

Cool the doughnuts all the way before removing from the pan, and if you give them a slight twist, they should release from the pan easier. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with tea or coffee.

*Cannabutter

Decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with one stick of butter. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.