When the city of Seattle first proposed turning an enormous, shuttered gas refining plant next to Lake Union into the centerpiece of what became Gas Works Park, the reception was mixed. The vision was criticized as “hideously ugly” and “an environmental intrusion,” according to a New York Times article from 1975.

Now, 50 years since the park’s opening, Gas Works is one of Seattle’s most scenic spots. What does the one-of-a-kind site mean to you? Whether it’s jogging alongside the lake or joining crowds of sunset-watchers on the hilltop, we want to hear your memories of Gas Works from the past five decades.

Share them in the form below or email them to smccullough@seattletimes.com. If you have photos to include, email those over, too. Your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, may be included in a future story.