No visit to Gas Works Park is complete without making the trek up Kite Hill. On the way up, I like to sit on one of the benches that face south over Lake Union to take in the spectacular view.

It never gets old.

That skyline has changed dramatically since I first sketched it in 2009 when an impromptu installation of guerrilla art appeared at the park overnight.

The gap between downtown’s skyscrapers and the Space Needle is not as wide. It has been filled by the many high-rises that have sprung up along Denny Way, from the 1200 Stewart Street complex to the Spire luxury condos across from the former Elephant Car Wash site.

Columbia Center remains the only Seattle building that has not been surpassed by new construction. The 58-story Rainier Square Tower, completed in 2020, is now the second tallest in the city. From across Lake Union, it looks even higher than the Columbia Center.

It took me a few years after moving to the Seattle area to discover Gas Works Park. The industrial ruins from the power plant that commanded the view for most of the 20th century never fail to impress me.

When friends or family visit Seattle, I like to bring them here and tell them the story of how the park came to be. Can you believe the site was proposed as a park even before the gas plant was built in the early 1900s? That was the recommendation to the city by the Olmsted brothers, the landscape architects who designed Lake Washington Boulevard and Volunteer Park.

Fourteen years after my first visit, it feels good to be making new memories of Gas Works Park the best way I know how:

I’m drawing the geese roaming around …

… families enjoying the colorful playground …

… and visitors zigzagging their way up Kite Hill to enjoy that ever-changing view of our city.