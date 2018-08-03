While houseplants have never gone out of style as low-budget home décor, sales of flowers, seeds and potted plants have increased since 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The recent surge coincides with the fact that some millennials are delaying home ownership.

Ten months ago, Tommy Engström quit his job in ad sales, packed up his Chicago apartment and drove to Los Angeles.

He rented an apartment that was so desolate, it echoed. “It was me, a suitcase of clothes and an air mattress,” Engström says.

He purchased a trio of cactuses and a chair at Target to liven up the place. When he stumbled into Rolling Greens nursery, he bought a low-maintenance rubber plant, or Ficus elastica. That led to a staghorn fern he found at Grow in Venice, a trendy fiddle-leaf fig from Home Depot, multiple air plants known as tillandsia and 20 other species.

“I found myself gravitating toward plants,” says Engström, who is 30 and works at a marketing agency. “Everyone made fun of me because I was sleeping on an air mattress and buying plants. But having living things to care for soothed me.”

Engström is not alone. While houseplants have never gone out of style as low-budget home décor, sales of flowers, seeds and potted plants have increased since 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The recent surge coincides with the fact that some millennials, defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as “America’s youth born between 1982 and 2000,” are delaying homeownership.

“A lot of millennials live in apartments and don’t have gardens,” says Annette Gutierrez, co-owner of the Atwater Village garden store Potted. “They buy a lot of succulents, hanging plants and air plants.”

If there is any barometer of millennial plant enthusiasm, just look to Instagram, where philodendron-draped selfies populate accounts such as Boys With Plants and hashtags #plantmama and #plantdad connect #plantlovers.

Justina Blakeney, a designer and online influencer with more than 980,000 followers on her Jungalow Instagram account, thinks the fascination with plants is also a response to urban living.

“I can’t tell you how many people tell me that they have a new obsession with plants,” says Blakeney, 39. “Whenever I take a Lyft and tell them what I do, the drivers ask me for tips on their ficus.”

To Blakeney, plants are about “bringing life into your home,” she says. “People are looking to be close to nature. You can come home and be surrounded by greenery. It’s a respite to be surrounded that way.”

Food and wellness blogger Lee Tilghman, 28, who moved to Los Angeles from New York three years ago, agrees.

“I live in the center of the city, and it’s loud and hectic,” Tilghman says. “It’s nice to have a piece of outside inside. I used to struggle with anxiety and I found that having plants calms my anxiety and naturally brightens my space.”

Millennials are drawn to plants because they “don’t know what the future will bring,” she says. “We are always moving. You can bring them into your home without worrying about what comes next.”

It’s not surprising that someone — actors, comedians and self-confessed plant junkies Brooke Trantor, 28, and Erin McDonnell, 26 — turned the trend into a narrative, the comedic YouTube show “Botanical Baes.”

“It’s hard to be a millennial and an artist in this town,” says Trantor. “It feels great to come home to my plants and see their growth. That’s tangible. It reminds me that life is so much more than the day-to-day experience. In this apartment with these plants, I feel grounded. This is my sanctuary.”

“Brooke and I connected over our plants,” says McDonnell. “We have friends who can buy homes and have gardens. I can’t have a pet. We can’t re-landscape outside. It’s a nice creative outlet in a smaller way. We can take care of something and nurture it and watch it grow in a way that is accessible for us.”

The comedians insist they are not making fun of today’s plant parents.

“I learned at Second City that you don’t have the right to make fun of other people until you make fun of yourself,” adds Trantor. “I looked in the mirror and thought ‘We talk to our plants. We are ridiculous.’ And we ran with it.”

As a health-insurance sales rep, Anthony Gulino, 33, often works from his apartment.

For him, creating a healthy work environment is not about ergonomics but environment.

“There is not an empty horizontal surface that doesn’t have a plant,” Gulino says. “I have fun watching them change, cultivating them and taking care of them. I like to see new growth and watch them do unpredictable things.”

The plants are part of what makes his apartment so compelling. “I have been in the market to buy a house or upgrade,” he says. “Sunlight for my plants is on my list.”

Adds Engström: “It’s a fun passion. So I’m obsessed with plants? It could be a lot worse.”