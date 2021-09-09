In addition to Seattle’s established houseplant sources such as the Indoor Sun Shoppe, Ravenna Gardens, Sky Nursery and Swanson’s, a colony of new plant shops has sprouted in the last three years to meet the increasing demand. Here are some plant shops you can check out in the area.

booSH

2311 S. Jackson St., Seattle

206-491-8560

@boosh.nursery

At just 520 square feet, this Black-owned Central District shop opened on Juneteenth (June 19) this year with the mission to “enrich lives through plant gifting and ownership.” That mission shows in moderate prices and smaller-sized plants and a staff that is happy to pot up your plant for free. They also carry containers and plant care accessories like macramé and misters. The owner says they eschew the rarest plants because they “tend toward things that make amazing gifts — or if you’re really plant-passionate — stuff you don’t have.” Just so you know, it’s pronounced “bush.”

Blue Poppy Floral and Gifts

8504 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle

206-992-0739

bluepoppyfloral.com

Owner Diep Shippen says of her Wedgwood shop opened in 2019: “Blue Poppy Floral is a community-oriented, mother-daughter, women of color-run shop. … We believe houseplants are personal, which is why we stock a wide array of species, with everything from beginner to rare plants.” In addition to potted plants, they have moss-wrapped kokedama, cork-mounted plants, terrariums and shingling plants. In addition to finding pottery and gifts, you can make a bouquet for a friend at the “make your own” flower bar.

Advertising

Nightshade

615 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle

tattoosandplants.com

A unique hybrid, Seattle’s only tattoo parlor/plant shop opened in March in Uptown Queen Anne after Joseph McSween — who has owned Nightshade Tattoo for six years — teamed up with partner and online plant seller Aleisha Tilson in 2019. Offering both common and collector houseplants sourced from the West Coast, terrariums, curated pottery and handmade gifts from local and Indigenous artists, Tilson says, “By collaborating with artists in our community we are aiming to support and encourage growth in all creative capacities.”

Nightshade Botanicals

400 N. 63rd St., Seattle

nightshadebotanicalsshop.com

Nightshade Botanicals (no relation to the tattoo parlor/plant shop above) started selling plants online in January, offering local delivery and shipping nationwide. It opened its physical storefront in Phinney Ridge in June. “Caring for my own plants enabled me to keep a positive attitude and maintain a routine while working from home through the chaos of 2020,” owner Julianne Duncan says. Nightshade Botanicals provides plants for everyone from beginners just starting out, to the serious collectors who need a source for rare plants. It also offers indoor plant design and plant care consultations, locally sourced plant-themed merchandise and art, handmade pots, hanging accessories and crafted soils.

Peace Love and Happiness Club Collector Plants Store

507 N. 36th St., Seattle

206-547-1211

peaceloveandhappiness.club



Newly opened this month, this 5,000-square-foot Fremont store is a spinoff of PLHC’s original location at 3427 Fremont Pl. N. With integral greenhouse space, it grows and imports rare and exotic houseplants from around the world and sells pottery to showcase your new plant babies too.

Plant Envy

4610 Evergreen Way, Everett

206-931-4700

plantenvyboutique.com

Plant lovers Fahimah and Don Valdez first opened Plant Envy in Everett in 2019 in a smaller spot and in January, they moved two blocks away, to their current 1,200-square-foot location. “We have a passion for these plants. We were customers first before we became owners,” said Don Valdez. “We specialize in mostly uncommon-to-rare plants that cannot be found in box stores, and at a reasonable price,” Valdez said. They offer in-store and online sales of a wide range of globally sourced plants, as well as pots and accessories.

Seattle Plant Daddy

4428 Burke Ave. N.

206-586-3131

seattleplantdaddy.com

This Wallingford storefront opened in 2019. “We have great restocks [of plants] and availability coming in from Florida and California,” owner Joe Barbuti says. “I also grow about half our crops. We are more rare and exotic tropical houseplants but also provide basic houseplants for more affordable budgets. [We are] a very proud LGBTQ company, owned and operated. We will be opening up our second store this year!”

