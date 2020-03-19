Add funerals to the list of prohibited social gatherings under the state’s “social-distancing” order intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Sports and arts events had already shuttered after Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 16 proclamation shutting down restaurants, bars, theaters and other places where people congregate.

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) clarified the proclamation, adding funeral and memorial services.

“This statewide closure of entertainment, leisure and non-essential services includes funerals,” the DOL wrote in an email to funeral directors around the state.

Russ Weeks, president and funeral director of Weeks Funeral Homes, which has funeral homes and mortuaries in Enumclaw, Buckley and Tacoma, said many families had already been electing to postpone memorial services.

But for some, he added, especially in families and cultures where funerals are a key part of community life, the decision has been especially difficult.

“We’ve always been trained — and I grew up in the funeral business — you never say no,” Weeks said. “You do whatever you can to do what the family wants. But we have to say: ‘No, I’m sorry, we want to help you but we can’t.”

Weeks said funerals, with their hugs and handshakes, can be especially dangerous sites for virus transmission.

“You may not think of it, but there’s a lot of crying, tissues, lots of opportunities for transmission there as well,” he said. “People need support, they need hugs, they need all those things that are good and healthy and helpful with funerals. But with the virus epidemic, those things could be deadly as well.”

