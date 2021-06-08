Seattle Dating Scene features a glimpse into Seattle’s dating scene, including advice, firsthand stories and more.

Date Itineraries

Summertime is approaching! Looking for some fun date ideas? Whether you’re looking for something quick, or want to plan a whole day out, we’ve got you covered with these suggestions for what to do and where to take your date.

If you’re … in Ballard and … on a first date

Go brewery-hopping : If you’re getting to know someone new, what better place to start than a brewery? Head to one of many breweries in Ballard, and you’ll find loads of great outdoor space, which is quieter (and more socially distant!) than a bar, ideal for cultivating casual conversations. And if you want the date to keep going, create a miniature tasting adventure: Take an urban hike around Ballard and compare your favorite beers at different breweries in the area.

: If you’re getting to know someone new, what better place to start than a brewery? Head to one of many breweries in Ballard, and you’ll find loads of great outdoor space, which is quieter (and more socially distant!) than a bar, ideal for cultivating casual conversations. And if you want the date to keep going, create a miniature tasting adventure: Take an urban hike around Ballard and compare your favorite beers at different breweries in the area. Or hit the books: Swing by the Ballard branch of Seattle Public Library for a free conversation starter. Peruse troves of books or swap reading recommendations. Swing by the children’s literature section, and compare your favorite books from your childhoods.

If you’re … on Capitol Hill and … spending a day together