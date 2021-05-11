Seattle Dating Scene features readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle.

Best Date/Worst Date

We asked readers to submit stories about the best, worst and weirdest dates they’ve been on. Here’s what they said.

WEIRD: “My date night with Dan included dinner and a movie. We were at an Italian restaurant in downtown Seattle. I ordered a plate of risotto — comfort food for my Korean palate.

When the food came out, I stared at giant green peas and onion chunks covering the Arborio rice that lacked the signature creamy texture of risotto. I asked Dan how his pasta was, hoping he would inquire after my dish.

‘It’s delicious,’ was all he said. Since Dan was paying for my meal, I told myself not to complain about the risotto. I continued to gnaw on the half-cooked onion pieces.

‘How is your risotto?’ the server asked me.

‘Please tell the cook the risotto was a disappointment,’ I blurted out. The server scurried away. Dan’s face turned as red as his pasta sauce. Maybe my blunt words embarrassed him.

‘Sorry, but this risotto is inedible.’ I anticipated Dan’s empathy. He remained quiet.

After the meal, the server brought out a slice of tiramisu.

‘The dessert is on us. The cook thanks you for your feedback. He knows the risotto needs improvement.’

Elated, I said to Dan, ‘See, it pays off to be honest!’

He forced a smile and said, ‘I can’t go to the movie tonight. My medication is making me itchy all over. I need to go home and scratch myself.’ I nearly choked on the tiramisu.

That’s how the evening ended. I scored the tiramisu but lost my date to itchiness.”

— Sara

COMPLICATED: “This was before cellphones, so communication was limited to the nearest landline. It was our first date, a setup arranged by mutual friends. She was at the University of Washington, and I was at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Our date was in Bellingham as part of a wedding weekend. In our arranging phone call, I said I would be down to pick her up on Friday after she finished work at the downtown Nordstrom. She protested and said she would ride the Greyhound bus to Bellingham. I dismissed that idea as a bad one and insisted I would make the drive.

At the appointed time I showed up, only to be told by her roommate (whom I had to get out of the shower by throwing gravel at her second-floor window) that she had left work and gone directly to the bus station. Within a block of her place, my car broke down. I found a pay phone and called Bellingham to arrange for someone to meet her at the bus station. In those days, the car would have been stripped overnight, so lacking a better option, I called a tow company to haul the car and myself back to Bellingham.

She arrived at the bus station and thought she had been stood up. Then, when someone else arrived to pick her up, she worried I was such a jerk that I had substituted someone else to take the date! While the story of events sounded fishy, she withheld judgement, at least for the time being.

The tow truck dropped my car at the Bellingham dealer. The driver insisted on cash for the very expensive tow bill, which I did not have and had no way of getting. Cash machines were not yet ubiquitous. So we made a stop at my parents’ house, hoping they had enough cash to pay my bill. I did manage to show up to our date a few hours late and with a much lighter wallet.

The group went to a popular college bar, and during the evening, my date kindly switched tequila sunrises with me when I was distracted. Funny how my glass always seemed full and how the stress of the evening seemed to lessen!

The next morning, nursing a bit of a headache, I went over to the car dealer to discuss repair. When we went out to look at the car, I discovered it had been hit on the dealer’s lot overnight. My headache got worse as I started to total up the various bills associated with this date: towing bill, mechanical repair bill, body shop repair bill … and the weekend was still not over.

After the rocky start, the rest of the wedding weekend went well enough. The year was 1977 and we are still debating who ‘screwed up’ the plan for that first date!”

— Scott

WORST: “I had been introduced by a friend’s boyfriend to a guy who, after an afternoon watching the drag races from outside the stands and sharing a bag of chips, seemed more interested in spending money on his ’57 Chevy station wagon than on a girlfriend. I worked Friday evenings at the local library and he offered to pick me up after work. I reluctantly agreed, suggesting we grab a bite to eat. He shows up with a bag of Fritos, with no plans to eat out. Needless to say that was our last date!”

— Karen

