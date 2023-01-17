Noodles are the ultimate comfort food for me. Mac and cheese, spaghetti, ramen, pho: You name it, I love a good bowl of noodles.
Pasta dishes are quick, easy and the perfect food canvas. I use noodle dishes to clean out my fridge or when I’m working with limited spaces or resources. When I moved back to Seattle, one of my bags was literally a mini kitchen. I refused to throw away my seasoning, and I didn’t think I could stomach, or afford, to eat out every day for a month-plus. If it could travel, I took it.
My kitchen took priority: I didn’t pack toilet paper, but I had a cast iron and a stainless steel skillet.
After day two, I decided it was time to take the kitchen on a test run. After a short period of time, I had a hearty noodle dish with rice noodles and coconut milk as a base, a bouquet of aromatics and protein. The key to making something simple yet flavorful like this is aromatics, which are herbs and vegetables that infuse flavor and — wait for it — aroma.
Pasta dishes like the one below are a great way to use aromatics — whether in sauces, broths or creams — while trying to create something new. If you’re trying to conceptualize dishes, try doing your own mystery box challenge with the food you have at home.
_____
Creamy Coconut Rice Noodles With Whitefish
Preparation time: 10 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2-4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 thumbs of ginger, one minced and one cut in thin strips
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- Zest and juice from 2 limes
- ¼ cup plus 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2-4 medallions of white fish (I like using swordfish or sea bass)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil (or neutral oil)
- 1 medium onion, sliced in thin strips (save some for garnish)
- 1 tablespoon yellow curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- Salt and pepper
- 1 can coconut milk
- 2 cups of seafood, chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 8.8-ounce box of thin rice noodles
- Chili oil, for garnish
- Cilantro, for garnish
STEPS
- In a bowl, combine minced ginger, half of minced garlic, juice from 1 lime, 1 teaspoon of lime zest and ¼ cup of soy sauce, and add fish. Set aside. Prepare a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil (or other neutral oil), onion, sliced ginger, the remainder of garlic and the remainder lime zest. Sprinkle curry powder, cumin and chili flake, and season with salt and pepper; stir so everything is coated. Saute until fragrant, 3-5 minutes. Add coconut milk, broth and soy sauce.
- Bring to a boil, reduce to medium-low heat and cover. Take swordfish out of marinade and place swordfish in oven and cook undisturbed, 5-8 minutes depending on fish thickness. Remove fish from oven and place in coconut broth. Add juice from 1 lime into coconut broth. Cover and let cook for 3 minutes, add rice noodles, and allow to cook uncovered until noodles are at desired doneness.
- Serve a hearty bowl of noodles and fish; garnish with chili oil, sliced onions and cilantro. Dig in and enjoy!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.