Noodles are the ultimate comfort food for me. Mac and cheese, spaghetti, ramen, pho: You name it, I love a good bowl of noodles.

Pasta dishes are quick, easy and the perfect food canvas. I use noodle dishes to clean out my fridge or when I’m working with limited spaces or resources. When I moved back to Seattle, one of my bags was literally a mini kitchen. I refused to throw away my seasoning, and I didn’t think I could stomach, or afford, to eat out every day for a month-plus. If it could travel, I took it.

My kitchen took priority: I didn’t pack toilet paper, but I had a cast iron and a stainless steel skillet.

After day two, I decided it was time to take the kitchen on a test run. After a short period of time, I had a hearty noodle dish with rice noodles and coconut milk as a base, a bouquet of aromatics and protein. The key to making something simple yet flavorful like this is aromatics, which are herbs and vegetables that infuse flavor and — wait for it — aroma.

Pasta dishes like the one below are a great way to use aromatics — whether in sauces, broths or creams — while trying to create something new. If you’re trying to conceptualize dishes, try doing your own mystery box challenge with the food you have at home.

_____

Creamy Coconut Rice Noodles With Whitefish

Preparation time: 10 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2-4

INGREDIENTS

2 thumbs of ginger, one minced and one cut in thin strips

6 cloves of garlic, minced

Zest and juice from 2 limes

¼ cup plus 4 tablespoons soy sauce

2-4 medallions of white fish (I like using swordfish or sea bass)

1 tablespoon coconut oil (or neutral oil)

1 medium onion, sliced in thin strips (save some for garnish)

1 tablespoon yellow curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili flakes

Salt and pepper

1 can coconut milk

2 cups of seafood, chicken or vegetable broth

1 8.8-ounce box of thin rice noodles

Chili oil, for garnish

Cilantro, for garnish

STEPS