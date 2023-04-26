Sometimes I forget about the magic of a really great neighborhood restaurant. The ones where you feel immediately at home despite never having been there before, and would gladly go to regularly even if it wasn’t in your neighborhood. They’re usually casual, can have a well-loved interior and the food might not even be your favorite part.

I recently had two experiences at two restaurants in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline that had me feeling right at home and wishing I lived closer.

It started when a friend and I sat at Le Petit Paquet in the old Streetzeria space. We were enjoying a bottle of Slovakian piquette — a fizzy, low-alcohol drink made from grape pomace — when another diner stopped by our table and exclaimed that the bottle looked interesting. We gave her a glass, said cheers and later some kids came in and sang that woman happy birthday as the whole restaurant cheered.

“That would only happen in my place,” Zephyr Paquette tells me with a laugh when I caught up with her a few days later.

Paquette is a longtime Seattle restaurateur and chef who opened Le Petit Paquet a year ago. The name is a riff on her last name — “I’m the original little package,” she jokes. But it’s also a riff on small places (the restaurant has fewer than 30 seats) and a nod to the picnic packages she wants to start selling.

The space, complete with a vibrant blue ceiling, is cozy and full of windows. It’s small — but it has a friendly vibe, where tables are close enough for diners to chat with each other and Paquette says they often do. There’s also a backyard patio where Paquette plans to show movies during dinner service this summer.

Advertising

The menu is centered on pizza. It’s the same recipe that was at Streetzeria (a condition Paquette agreed to when purchasing the restaurant) but with some tweaks; the dough rests a little longer and while it still looks like a Neapolitan-style pie, it eats like a Midwestern party-cut pizza. The dough is thin and crackly crisp, the toppings are big on flavor, but evenly spaced, and the sauce has a great tomato-ey richness.

All pies are named after Seattle-area parks. The Golden Gardens ($22) is topped with slabs of housemade Italian sausage, caramelized onions and mozzarella and is a terrific rendition of a classic sausage and onion pie.

The Saltwater Park ($24) is a little more esoteric — there are prosciutto slices, slivers of preserved lemon, a handful of fresh basil added after the bake and a drizzle of hot honey. This is a flavor bomb that detonates over your taste buds with notes of sour, sweet, spicy and salty. Tying everything together on both pies is that incredible crunch of the crust.

The starters are where vegetables shine. I haven’t seen a wilted spinach salad ($13) in what feels like forever. This one tosses the warmed spinach with bacon, mushrooms and shallots in a mustardy vinaigrette and makes me wonder why we don’t see more of them on menus. The Brussels sprouts ($12) are also warmed, shredded thinly and tossed in a rich balsamic with leeks, garbanzo beans and a little pillow of goat cheese.

All that — plus a massive, over-the-top decadent lemon bar ($10) and small scoops of ice cream ($6) for dessert and we were stuffed and completely charmed.

Paquette says, “I know most everybody that walks in the door, and if I don’t, I usually know them by the time they leave.”

Advertising

A few doors down and equally welcoming is Blackbird Cafe & Bar. Owner Chris Hill transitioned from a full-service restaurant called Hill’s to the current counter-serve cafe-style in early 2021, adding brunch, pastries and coffee service.

The day I was there for lunch, the dining room was buzzing with people clinking wineglasses and cooing over new babies. I’m not sure if it was because it was a sunny spring day or if that’s just how it always is at Blackbird, but here I was in Richmond Beach again having a wonderful time.

In addition to a handful of pastries, cookies and cake, the weekday lunch menu is straightforward soups, salads and sandwiches. The Caesar ($9) is lightly dressed in a lemon-forward dressing and is big enough to share or have as a main. The French dip ($18) is served on a terrific soft roll with a massive side of beefy au jus and the most perfectly crisp shoestring fries. My friend had the Reuben ($16), which also looked quite delightful and seemed to have a solid ratio of corned beef to tangy sauerkraut.

A thick wedge of German chocolate cake ($9) proved to be irresistible — especially with three towering layers of cake and plenty of pecans strewn through the coconut icing.

Both of these dining rooms ooze friendliness — from the servers to the other diners. The great food is just icing on the cake.

Le Petit Paquet 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 1857 N.W. 195th St., Shoreline; 206-755-5433; lepetitpaquet.fun

Blackbird Cafe & Bar 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1843 N.W. 195th St., Shoreline; 206-542-6353; blackbirdshoreline.com